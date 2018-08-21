Mountain lion swims across Lake McClure in California

Fresno resident James Horton spotted a mountain lion swimming across Lake McClure when he was at the lake for a fishing tournament on Saturday, June 2, 2018.
By
Large fight at Classic Billiards in Clovis

Latest News

Large fight at Classic Billiards in Clovis

The Clovis Police Department is investigating a large fight at the Classic Billiards in Clovis. The fight broke out just after midnight Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. A police sergeant said between 10 to 15 people were involved in the fight.