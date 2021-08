Fresno lanza un programa de protección contra el desalojo. Aquí está lo que necesitas saber

Cassandra Garibay reports on housing throughout the San Joaquin Valley with Fresnoland at The Fresno Bee. Cassandra graduated from Cal Poly and was the breaking news and health reporter at The SLO Tribune prior to returning to the valley where she grew up. Cassandra is a two-time McClatchy President’s Award recipient. Send story ideas her way via email at cgaribay@fresnobee.com. Habla Español.