This Week in Fresnoland: Should more tenants have access to an attorney? City Council weighs options

This week in Fresnoland, Monica teamed up with Brianna Calix on a story about how some members of the Fresno City Council acknowledged the failure of city policy to protect renters exploited by slumlords. Cassandra wrote about how the Tenants Mediation Proposal, presented by Council President Luis Chavez, received a tepid response from both housing advocates as well as other council members.

It’s Cassandra Garibay, housing and engagement reporter for Fresnoland, here.

Last week, Fresno City Council President Luis Chavez faced pushback from housing advocates and some city council members regarding a mediation program proposal that many said wouldn’t adequately protect tenants who are facing eviction.

With the coronavirus rent moratorium ending June 30, the City Council is trying to get ahead of the potential wave of evictions by enacting a program to protect tenants. One proposal to do so is Chavez’s Rental Mediation Program and the other is the Right to Counsel proposal brought forth by Faith in the Valley and the Leadership Counsel in January.

The Right to Counsel proposal includes pre-litigation steps, like mediation or legal aid, but it also includes free legal representation for any tenant in eviction court. The Rental Mediation Proposal, on the other hand, hinges on neutral mediation between landlords and tenants in cases of potentially unlawful eviction. Here’s a side-by-side breakdown of both proposals.

On Thursday, housing advocates and some City Council members said Chavez’s proposal wouldn’t cover the needs of Fresno’s majority-renter population.

Council Vice President Nelson Esparza, who represents District 7, compared a mediation-only approach to “using a plastic Solo cup to try and catch this wave when what we really need is a big wooden bucket.” Here are some of the public comments at Thursday’s City Council meeting (all public comments on the matter were in opposition of a mediation-only approach):

Alexandra Alvarado, community organizer with Faith in the Valley — “In Fresno the disparity between legal representation between tenants and landlords is well over 70%. With mediation services already in place in Fresno, we know it’s not working. We know that when folks go to court, they’re still losing their home, and at the end of the day, that is what matters most.”

Ruben Espinoza, policy advocate with Fresno’s Barrios Unidos — “Over half of Fresno residents rent, and the majority of renting households are rent burdened. The Rental Mediation Program plan does nothing to keep people housed and will not decrease evictions or homelessness once the eviction moratorium is lifted. Studies have shown that the right to counsel proposals in other cities prevent homelessness.”

Janine Nkosi, Faith in the Valley regional advisor — “Do you realize there is already a mediation program in the courthouse for evictions that’s been in place since the 1990s? How is the Rental Mediation Program different?”

Ivanka Saunders, policy advocate with Leadership Council — “Council members, don’t throw together this half-baked, so called mediation program as the solution when you have the community, nonprofits and experts who have already done the work and are willing to support you on a plan that will be successful.”

Before the City Council meeting, the Right to Counsel Coalition held an event where two mothers with evictions on their record shared their testimonies.

One of those mothers was Inez Hernandez, a former tenant of Manchester Arms who was evicted due to a default judgement weeks after calling code enforcement. Manchester Arms was brought up several times throughout Thursday’s City Council meeting where some called for a second look at their Rental Housing Improvement Program that allowed the substandard Fresno apartment complex to slip through the cracks.

City Council said more conversation about both the rental housing program and potential eviction prevention programs needs to happen, and soon.

Fresnoland will be watching to see what those conversations mean for Fresno renters. In the meantime, if you’re a Fresno renter who has struggled to get your landlord to fix problems in your home, fill out this survey and have a great week.

