More changes at ABC30 Actions News. This time, it’s at the weather desk

Viewers of ABC30 Action News will have noticed more on-air changes over the past few weeks.

It appears that meteorologist Reuben Contreras has left the station and Madeline Evans has joined the team to do weekday morning and midday weather.

While the station said that it does not comment on personnel matters, Contreras is not listed as a member of the news team, according to the ABC30.com website. Contreras’ ABC30 Twitter and Facebook pages have also been removed from the social media sites.

Evans announced her new gig on social media earlier this month with a picture post of herself standing in front of the ABC30 news desk. In the caption she wrote: “You can’t always wait for the perfect time. Sometimes, you have to dare to do it because life is too short to wonder what could have been. Today I started a new freelance gig at @abc30_actionnews as the weekday morning/midday meteorologist!”

Evans isn’t new to the Fresno TV market. She has done fill-in work as a meteorologist on KSEE24 and CBS47, and also has been seen as a host on Central Valley Today.

Contreras had been with ABC30 since 2004 working in a variety of positions, including associate producer of Action News AM Live, for which he won a regional Emmy in 2012.

This is the latest change at ABC30. The station already has seen the departures of four newscasters this year – Tony Cabrera, Brianna Ruffalo, Chris Alvarez and Gene Haagenson.

Cabrera and Ruffalo took jobs with the ABC affiliate in Los Angeles; Alvarez works for ABC7 in the Bay Area.

Haagenson retired after almost 30 years to “spend more time with the grandkids.”