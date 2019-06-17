ValleyPBS board votes to end contract with CEO after seven months on job

Jenny Toste is the new CEO for Valley PBS. Her first day in Dec. 3, 2018. ValleyPBS

Seven months after taking over as the CEO for ValleyPBS, Jenny Toste has lost her contract with the public television station.

The ValleyPBS Board of Directors voted to end Toste’s contract with the station on Friday, according to a short news release.

No reason was given for the vote.

Messages to board chair Karen Musson were not immediately returned. In the news release, the board wished Toste well in future endeavors and thanked her “for her passion for the station over the past seven months.”

Existing staff with continue the day-to-day operations at the station.

Toste had no comment on the departure.

“At this point, I don’t have a statement,” she said in a message to The Bee.

Toste was the third CEO for the station in as many years. She hired in November 2018, replacing acting CEO Phyllis Brotherton, who stepped into the spot after Phil Meyer resigned in 2017.





Prior to ValleyPBS, Toste worked at KSEE 24 and KGPE 47, and then at Fresno State.