What’s happening with KMPH and KVPT? Here’s what you need to know to fix it

Fair warning if you notice something wonky with your television next week: KVPT and KMPH are changing frequencies.
The changes won’t affect cable or satellite subscribers, but those watching free TV with an antenna (more than 72 million of us nationally, according to TVanswers.org) will need to do a quick rescan to continue receiving the PBS and Fox affiliate stations.
Simply find the scan or autotune option in the control menu on your TV or converter control box to start. In-depth instructions and a handy video are available at TVanswers.org.
KVPT will change frequency on Monday; KMPH changes Wednesday. The stations’ channel numbers will not change once the scan is complete.
Around 1,000 television stations across most U.S. markets will be moving frequencies over the next two years, the result of a Federal Communications Commission airwave auction in 2017.
The auction was designed to help wireless carriers ease congestion on their mobile networks, according to Fortune.
There may be additional frequency changes in Fresno and the surrounding areas.
