Services winners: Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards 2021

The voting results are in for The Fresno Bee’s 2021 People’s Choice Awards — and the best of the best are claiming ultimate bragging rights in the Central San Joaquin Valley competition.

Below are the winners and finalists as voted on by our readers in the Services categories.

Air Conditioning/Heating Repair

Winner

Donald P. Dick Air Conditioning

1444 N. Whitney Ave., Fresno

(559) 255-1644

mrcool4ac.com

Finalists

Lee’s Air Conditioning, Heating, and Building Performance

5456 W. Mission Ave., Fresno

(559) 235-7579

leesair.com

Allbritten

2705 N. Larkin Ave., Fresno

(559) 745-2020

allbritten.com

Alterations

Winner

Sew-N-So

1418 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno

(559) 227-2397

Finalists

Gili Couture - Sewing & Alterations

3035 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

(559) 229-0712

Express Alterations

1319 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

(559) 449-0619

Animal Boarding

Winner

Elaine’s Pet Resorts

40373 Brickyard Drive, Madera

3912 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno

(559) 206-4528, (559) 206-1058

elainespetresorts.com

instagram.com/elainespetresorts

Finalists

PetSmart

615 W. Herndon Ave., Clovis

470 Shaw Ave., Clovis

(559) 299-0120, (559) 297-9514

petsmart.com

instagram.com/petsmart

All Creatures Veterinary

6575 N. Santa Fe Ave., Fresno

(559) 449-4551

allcreaturesfresno.com

Auto Service Center

Winner

Charlie’s Automotive

1310 Barstow Ave., Clovis

(559) 323-1122

Finalists

Goodguys Tire Center

Multiple locations

goodguys-tire.com

Hedrick’s Chevrolet

961 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis

(559) 515-4011

hedrickschevrolet.com

Bank

Winner

Wells Fargo Bank

Multiple locations

wellsfargo.com

instagram.com/wellsfargo

Finalists

Chase Bank

Multiple locations

chase.com

instagram.com/chase

Premier Valley Bank

Multiple locations

premiervalleybank.com

Car Wash

Winner

Red Carpet Car Wash/Ride & Shine

Multiple locations

redcarpetcarwash.com

instagram.com/redcarpetwash/

Finalists

Surf Thru Express Car Wash

Multiple locations

surfthruexpress.com

Jack’s Car Wash Co.

8995 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno

(559) 435-7335

Closet/Garage Storage Organizers

Winner

Closets by Design - Fresno

2575 S. Sarah St., Fresno

(559) 453-7034

closetsbydesign.com

instagram.com/closetsbydesign

Finalists

California Closets

7638 N. Ingram Ave., Suite 107, Fresno

(510) 763-2033

californiaclosets.com

instagram.com/caclosets

Storage Systems, Inc.

2910 E. Heaton Ave., Fresno

(559) 225-5313

garagesystems.com

College/University

Winner

California State University, Fresno

5241 N. Maple Ave., Fresno

(559) 278-4240

csufresno.edu

instagram.com/fresno_state

Finalists

Fresno City College

1101 E. University Ave., Fresno

(559) 442-4600

fresnocitycollege.edu

instagram.com/fresnocitycollege

Fresno Pacific University

1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno

(559) 453-2000

fresno.edu

instagram.com/fresnopacific

Cosmetic/Medical Spa

Winner

Mystique Medical Spa and Wellness Center

7161 N. Howard St., Suite 101, Fresno

(559) 447-5273

mystiquemedicalspa.com

instagram.com/mystiquemedspafresno

Finalists

Body del Sol Medical Spa

1648 Herndon Ave., Fresno

(559) 432-7222

bodydelsol.com

The Spa at Fig Garden Village

680 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101

(559) 229-9553

thespaatfgv.com

instagram.com/thespa_hungryhairsalon

Credit Union

Winner

EECU

Multiple locations

myeecu.org

Finalists

Noble Credit Union

Multiple locations

noblecu.com

Golden 1 Credit Union

Multiple locations

golden1.com

Day Spa

Winner

Serenity Springs at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold

(559) 692-6444

chukchansigold.com/amenities/spa-packages

instagram.com/chukchansigold

Finalists

Muses Day Spa & Wellness Center

8525 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno

(559) 440-0772

musesspa.com

Amenities Day Spa And Salon

5054 N. Palm Ave., Fresno

(559) 224-2667

amenitiesspa.com

instagram.com/amenitiesaveda

Dry Cleaners

Winner

Jones Cleaning Centers, Inc.

7280 N. Remington Ave., Fresno

2083 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno

(559) 431-6892, (559) 229-1896

jonescleaning.com

Finalists

Club Cleaners

Multiple locations

clubcleaners-drycleaner.business.site

Miller’s Dry Cleaners

1122 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 104, Fresno

7775 N. Palm Ave., Suite 103, Fresno

(559) 434-3925, (559) 431-9225

miller-s-dry-cleaners.hub.biz

instagram.com/millerscleaners

Employment Agency

Winner

PrideStaff Financial

585 W. Nees Ave., Suite 101, Fresno

(559) 540-2588

pridestafffinancial.com/fresno

instagram.com/pridestafffinancial

Finalists

Select Staffing

545 E. Alluvial Ave., Suite 101, Fresno

(559) 324-6600

select.com/locations/fresno-ca/80063-5944

AppleOne Employment Services

45 River Park Place W., Suite 101, Fresno

(559) 435-8762

appleone.com

Funeral Services

Winner

Chapel of the Light

1620 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno

(559) 233-6254

chapelofthelight.com

Finalists

Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home

1525 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno

(559) 227-4048

dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/fresno-ca/whitehurst-sullivan-burns-blair-funeral-home/7024

Farewell Funeral Services

660 W. Locust Ave., Suite 101, Fresno

(559) 440-0484

farewell.com

Hair Salon

Winner

Preen Salon

711 W. Alluvial Ave., Fresno

(559) 431-8810

preensalon.com

instagram.com/preensalon

Finalists

La Adelíta Barbershop

625 W. Herndon Ave., Clovis

(559) 314-5141

laadelitabarbershop.glossgenius.com

instagram.com/laadelitabarbershop

La Vogue Beauty Shoppe

832 E. Olive Ave., Fresno

1490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite A, Fresno

(559) 237-5986, (559) 229-9593

lavoguebeautyshoppe.com

Home Theater/Technology Company

Winner

Best Buy/Geek Squad

Multiple locations

bestbuy.com

instagram.com/bestbuy

Finalists

Hi-Tech Home

2565 Alluvial Ave., Suite 122, Clovis

(559) 521-1400

hitechhome.net

instagram.com/hitechhome

FutureHome Systems & Design Inc.

303 W. Bedford Ave., Fresno

(559) 435-9400

future-home.net

Home Window Replacement

Winner

Clovis Glass

99 Sunnyside Ave., Clovis

(559) 299-2819

clovisglass.com

instagram.com/clovisglass

Finalists

JZ Construction

145 Sunnyside Ave., Suite 0513, Clovis

(559) 324-0555

jzwindowsdoors.com

Vezina Industries - Windows & Insulation

33543 Avenue 9, Madera

(559) 479-8287

vezinaindustries.com

House Cleaning Service

Winner

Molly Maid of Fresno

2310 E. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno

(559) 742-4610

mollymaid.com/fresno

instagram.com/mollymaid

Finalists

Master’s Helping Hands Inc.

5816 E. Shields Ave., Suite 115, Fresno

(559) 348-2100

themastershelpinghands.com

Peak Cleaning

7940 N. Maple Ave., Suite 107, Fresno

(559) 421-5957

peakcleaningco.com

Landscaper/Lawn Care

Winner

Gazebo Gardens Inc

3204 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno

(559) 222-7673

gazebogardens1922.com

Finalists

Maldonado Brothers Landscape & Tree Service

3787 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

(559) 994-7746

maldonadobrothers.com

Landscape Connection, Inc.

6374 E. Shepherd Ave., Clovis

(559) 323-8139

landscapedesignfresno.com

Law Firm

Winner

McCormick Barstow LLP

7647 N. Fresno St., Fresno

(559) 433-1300

mccormickbarstow.com

Finalists

Baker, Manock & Jensen Attorneys

5260 N. Palm Ave., Fresno

(559) 432-5400

bakermanock.com

Leslie A. Soley, Attorney at Law

907 Santa Fe Ave., Suite 101, Fresno

(559) 265-4292

fresnodivorceattorney.com

Licensed Day Care Center

Winner

Fresno Christian Early Education

7280 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno

(559) 298-3869

fresnochristianearlyed.com

Finalists

Kids Kare Schools

Multiple locations

(559) 275-1169

kidskare.net

instagram.com/kidskareschools

KidsPark - Fresno

8485 N. Fresno St., Suite 101, Fresno

(559) 447-5437

kidspark.com/fresno

Mortgage Company

Winner

Lending Concepts

575 E. Alluvial Ave., Suite 102, Fresno

(559) 437-1100

mylendingconcepts.com

Finalists

Wells Fargo Bank

Multiple locations

wellsfargo.com

instagram.com/wellsfargo

Fresno Madera Farm Credit

4635 W. Spruce Ave., Fresno

(559) 277-7000

fmfarmcredit.com

Nail Salon

Winner

Fig Leaf Salon

6028 N. Figarden Drive, Fresno

(559) 277-9912

Finalists

Aqua Nails Bar

2950 E. Nees Ave., Suite 109, Fresno

(559) 298-9818

aquanailsbar.com

instagram.com/aquanailsfresno

Vogue Nails & Spa

739 Herndon Ave., Suite 111, Clovis

(559) 299-2856

New Home Builder

Winner

Granville Homes

1396 W. Herndon Ave., Suite 101

(559) 445-9000

gvhomes.com

instagram.com/granvillehomes

Finalists

De Young Properties

677 W. Palmdon Drive, Suite 208, Fresno

(559) 407-0884

deyoungproperties.com

instagram.com/dyproperties

Wathen Castanos Homes

1446 Tollhouse Rd., Suite 103, Clovis

(559) 432-8181

wchomes.com

instagram.com/wathencastanoshomes

Oil Change Center

Winner

Red Carpet Quick Lube

Multiple locations

redcarpetcarwash.com

instagram.com/redcarpetwash

Finalists

Jiffy Lube

Multiple locations

jiffylube.com

Oil Changers

816 Clovis Ave., Clovis

4510 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno

(559) 323-8187, (559) 275-2860

oilchangers.com

Pet Groomer

Winner

Tailwaggers

8967 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 102, Fresno

1155 N. Fowler Ave., Suite 100, Clovis

(559) 435-7387, (559) 325-3647

tailwaggersfresno.com

instagram.com/tailwaggersfresno

Finalists

Diamonds in the Ruff - a pet s’paw

1785 Herndon Ave., Suite 107, Clovis

(559) 297-7833

instagram.com/diamondsintheruffclovis

PetSmart

Multiple locations

petsmart.com

instagram.com/petsmart

Photo Processing

Winner

Horn Photo

7899 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno

(559) 225-5080

hornphoto.com

instagram.com/hornphoto

Finalists

Costco Photo Center

Multiple locations

costco.com

instagram.com/costco

Walgreens

Multiple locations

walgreens.com

instagram.com/walgreens

Photography

Winner

Ellie Koleen Photography

5479 N. Wilson Ave., Fresno

elliekoleenphotography.com

instagram.com/elliekoleen

Finalists

Toni G Photography

tonigphoto.com

instagram.com/tonigphoto

Melody Olivas

melodyolivas.com

instagram.com/melodyolivasweddings

Plumbing Company

Winner

PR Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.

4296 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno

(559) 244-0440

prplumbingfresno.com

Finalists

Kim’s Plumbing

3071 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

(559) 500-3921

kimsplumbing.net

Fresno Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

2585 N. Larkin Ave., Fresno

(559) 292-4065

fresnoplumbinginc.com

Pool Builder

Winner

Vineyard Pools

1 N. Clovis Ave., Clovis

(559) 299-6044

vineyardpools.com

instagram.com/vineyardpools

Finalists

Premier Pools & Spas | Fresno

2740 N. Sunnyside Ave., Fresno

(559) 578-3729

premierpoolsandspas.com

instagram.com/premierpoolsandspas

Wildwood Aquatech Pools, Inc.

320 W. Bedford Ave., Suite 105, Fresno

(559) 439-7311

wildwoodpools.com

Real Estate Company

Winner

London Properties, Ltd.

6442 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno

(559) 436-4000

londonproperties.com

instagram.com/_london_properties

Finalists

Guarantee Real Estate

Multiple locations

(559) 226-9099

guarantee.com

instagram.com/guaranteere

Realty Concepts

575 E. Alluvial Ave., Suite 101, Fresno

(559) 490-1500

realtyconcepts.com

instagram.com/realtyconcepts

Retirement Community

Winner

The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens

5555 N. Fresno St., Fresno

(877) 349-1708

theterracesatsanjoaquingardens.com

instagram.com/terracesatsanjoaquingardens

Finalists

The Vineyards | California Armenian Home

6694 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno

(559) 835-0801

lifeatthevineyards.org

The Windham

1100 E. Spruce Ave., Fresno

(559) 449-8070

windhamseniorliving.com

instagram.com/thewindham

Solar Company

Winner

SunPower by Quality Home Services

4936 E. Ashlan Ave., Suite B, Fresno

(559) 282-5004

sunpowerbyqhs.com

instagram.com/sunpowerbyqualityhomeservices

Finalists

Solar Negotiators

6701 N. Milburn Ave., Suite 170, Fresno

(559) 447-1557

solarnegotiators.com

instagram.com/solarnegotiators

Donald P. Dick Air Conditioning

1444 N. Whitney Ave., Fresno

(559) 255-1644

mrcool4ac.com

Tanning Salon

Winner

Katherine Woodward Beauty

315 Woodworth Ave., Clovis

(559) 707-6863

illuminatehairstudioandspa.com

instagram.com/katherinewoodwardbeauty

Finalists

Four Seasons Tanning

8060 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno

(559) 299-8266

fourseasonstanningfresno.com

instagram.com/fourseasonstanningfresno

Afterglow: Bronzing & Blowout Bar

1552 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 107, Fresno

(559) 492-2204

afterglowfresno.com

Trade/Technical School

Winner

Clovis Adult School

1452 David E. Cook Way, Clovis

(559) 327-2800

clovisadult.cusd.com

instagram.com/clovisadulteducation

Finalists

Institute of Technology - Clovis

564 Herndon Ave., Clovis

(559) 297-4500

iot.edu

instagram.com/iot_clovis

Fresno Adult School

2500 E. Stanislaus St., Fresno

(559) 457-6000

fas.edu

instagram.com/fresnoadultschool

Travel Agency

Winner

AAA/CSAA

Multiple locations

(866) 446-4522

calstate.aaa.com/travel

Finalists

ALTOUR

2788 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno

(559) 431-1800

altour.com/contact/altour-fresno

Travel Shoppe

7112 N. Fresno St., Suite 310, Fresno

(559) 447-5767

shoppetravel.com

Tree Service

Winner

Cobb’s Tree Care

6931 E. Belmont Ave., Fresno

(559) 251-7907

provhort.com/cobbs-tree-care

Finalists

Adolph’s A-1 Tree Service

6325 W. Olive Ave., Fresno

(559) 222-0815

adolphstreeservice.com

George’s Tree Service

2028 N. Fruit Ave. Fresno

(559) 301-6718

georgestreeservice.com

instagram.com/georgestreeservice

Tutorial Center

Winner

Math Crazy Tutoring Fresno

5646 N. Palm Ave., Suite 103, Fresno

(559) 439-6700

mathcrazy.net

Finalists

Cullinan Education Center

8485 N. Fresno St., Suite 104, Fresno

(559) 435-3276

cullinaneducation.com

instagram.com/cullinaneducation

Reedley College Reading & Writing Center

995 N. Reed Ave., Reedley

(559) 638-0300 ext. 3619

reedleycollege.edu

instagram.com/reedleycollege

Veterinarian/Animal Clinic

Winner

Waterhouse Animal Hospital

1115 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno

245 Bullard Ave., Clovis

(559) 434-4000, (559) 298-1900

waterhouseanimalhospital.com

instagram.com/waterhouseanimalhospital

Finalists

Abby Pet Hospital

4508 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno

(559) 442-1127

abbypethospital.com

instagram.com/abbypethospital

Palm Bluff Veterinary Hospital

7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Suite 104, Fresno

(559) 432-3300