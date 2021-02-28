Peoples Choice
Services winners: Fresno Bee’s People’s Choice Awards 2021
The voting results are in for The Fresno Bee’s 2021 People’s Choice Awards — and the best of the best are claiming ultimate bragging rights in the Central San Joaquin Valley competition.
Below are the winners and finalists as voted on by our readers in the Services categories.
• • •
Air Conditioning/Heating Repair
Winner
Donald P. Dick Air Conditioning
1444 N. Whitney Ave., Fresno
(559) 255-1644
Finalists
Lee’s Air Conditioning, Heating, and Building Performance
5456 W. Mission Ave., Fresno
(559) 235-7579
Allbritten
2705 N. Larkin Ave., Fresno
(559) 745-2020
Alterations
Winner
Sew-N-So
1418 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno
(559) 227-2397
Finalists
Gili Couture - Sewing & Alterations
3035 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
(559) 229-0712
Express Alterations
1319 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
(559) 449-0619
Animal Boarding
Winner
Elaine’s Pet Resorts
40373 Brickyard Drive, Madera
3912 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno
(559) 206-4528, (559) 206-1058
instagram.com/elainespetresorts
Finalists
PetSmart
615 W. Herndon Ave., Clovis
470 Shaw Ave., Clovis
(559) 299-0120, (559) 297-9514
All Creatures Veterinary
6575 N. Santa Fe Ave., Fresno
(559) 449-4551
Auto Service Center
Winner
Charlie’s Automotive
1310 Barstow Ave., Clovis
(559) 323-1122
Finalists
Goodguys Tire Center
Multiple locations
Hedrick’s Chevrolet
961 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis
(559) 515-4011
Bank
Winner
Wells Fargo Bank
Multiple locations
Finalists
Chase Bank
Multiple locations
Premier Valley Bank
Multiple locations
Car Wash
Winner
Red Carpet Car Wash/Ride & Shine
Multiple locations
Finalists
Surf Thru Express Car Wash
Multiple locations
Jack’s Car Wash Co.
8995 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno
(559) 435-7335
Closet/Garage Storage Organizers
Winner
Closets by Design - Fresno
2575 S. Sarah St., Fresno
(559) 453-7034
Finalists
California Closets
7638 N. Ingram Ave., Suite 107, Fresno
(510) 763-2033
Storage Systems, Inc.
2910 E. Heaton Ave., Fresno
(559) 225-5313
College/University
Winner
California State University, Fresno
5241 N. Maple Ave., Fresno
(559) 278-4240
Finalists
Fresno City College
1101 E. University Ave., Fresno
(559) 442-4600
instagram.com/fresnocitycollege
Fresno Pacific University
1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno
(559) 453-2000
Cosmetic/Medical Spa
Winner
Mystique Medical Spa and Wellness Center
7161 N. Howard St., Suite 101, Fresno
(559) 447-5273
instagram.com/mystiquemedspafresno
Finalists
Body del Sol Medical Spa
1648 Herndon Ave., Fresno
(559) 432-7222
The Spa at Fig Garden Village
680 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101
(559) 229-9553
instagram.com/thespa_hungryhairsalon
Credit Union
Winner
EECU
Multiple locations
Finalists
Noble Credit Union
Multiple locations
Golden 1 Credit Union
Multiple locations
Day Spa
Winner
Serenity Springs at Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino
711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold
(559) 692-6444
chukchansigold.com/amenities/spa-packages
Finalists
Muses Day Spa & Wellness Center
8525 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno
(559) 440-0772
Amenities Day Spa And Salon
5054 N. Palm Ave., Fresno
(559) 224-2667
Dry Cleaners
Winner
Jones Cleaning Centers, Inc.
7280 N. Remington Ave., Fresno
2083 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno
(559) 431-6892, (559) 229-1896
Finalists
Club Cleaners
Multiple locations
clubcleaners-drycleaner.business.site
Miller’s Dry Cleaners
1122 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 104, Fresno
7775 N. Palm Ave., Suite 103, Fresno
(559) 434-3925, (559) 431-9225
Employment Agency
Winner
PrideStaff Financial
585 W. Nees Ave., Suite 101, Fresno
(559) 540-2588
pridestafffinancial.com/fresno
instagram.com/pridestafffinancial
Finalists
Select Staffing
545 E. Alluvial Ave., Suite 101, Fresno
(559) 324-6600
select.com/locations/fresno-ca/80063-5944
AppleOne Employment Services
45 River Park Place W., Suite 101, Fresno
(559) 435-8762
Funeral Services
Winner
Chapel of the Light
1620 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno
(559) 233-6254
Finalists
Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home
1525 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno
(559) 227-4048
dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/fresno-ca/whitehurst-sullivan-burns-blair-funeral-home/7024
Farewell Funeral Services
660 W. Locust Ave., Suite 101, Fresno
(559) 440-0484
Hair Salon
Winner
Preen Salon
711 W. Alluvial Ave., Fresno
(559) 431-8810
Finalists
La Adelíta Barbershop
625 W. Herndon Ave., Clovis
(559) 314-5141
laadelitabarbershop.glossgenius.com
instagram.com/laadelitabarbershop
La Vogue Beauty Shoppe
832 E. Olive Ave., Fresno
1490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite A, Fresno
(559) 237-5986, (559) 229-9593
Home Theater/Technology Company
Winner
Best Buy/Geek Squad
Multiple locations
Finalists
Hi-Tech Home
2565 Alluvial Ave., Suite 122, Clovis
(559) 521-1400
FutureHome Systems & Design Inc.
303 W. Bedford Ave., Fresno
(559) 435-9400
Home Window Replacement
Winner
Clovis Glass
99 Sunnyside Ave., Clovis
(559) 299-2819
Finalists
JZ Construction
145 Sunnyside Ave., Suite 0513, Clovis
(559) 324-0555
Vezina Industries - Windows & Insulation
33543 Avenue 9, Madera
(559) 479-8287
House Cleaning Service
Winner
Molly Maid of Fresno
2310 E. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno
(559) 742-4610
Finalists
Master’s Helping Hands Inc.
5816 E. Shields Ave., Suite 115, Fresno
(559) 348-2100
Peak Cleaning
7940 N. Maple Ave., Suite 107, Fresno
(559) 421-5957
Landscaper/Lawn Care
Winner
Gazebo Gardens Inc
3204 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno
(559) 222-7673
Finalists
Maldonado Brothers Landscape & Tree Service
3787 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
(559) 994-7746
Landscape Connection, Inc.
6374 E. Shepherd Ave., Clovis
(559) 323-8139
Law Firm
Winner
McCormick Barstow LLP
7647 N. Fresno St., Fresno
(559) 433-1300
Finalists
Baker, Manock & Jensen Attorneys
5260 N. Palm Ave., Fresno
(559) 432-5400
Leslie A. Soley, Attorney at Law
907 Santa Fe Ave., Suite 101, Fresno
(559) 265-4292
Licensed Day Care Center
Winner
Fresno Christian Early Education
7280 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno
(559) 298-3869
Finalists
Kids Kare Schools
Multiple locations
(559) 275-1169
KidsPark - Fresno
8485 N. Fresno St., Suite 101, Fresno
(559) 447-5437
Mortgage Company
Winner
Lending Concepts
575 E. Alluvial Ave., Suite 102, Fresno
(559) 437-1100
Finalists
Wells Fargo Bank
Multiple locations
Fresno Madera Farm Credit
4635 W. Spruce Ave., Fresno
(559) 277-7000
Nail Salon
Winner
Fig Leaf Salon
6028 N. Figarden Drive, Fresno
(559) 277-9912
Finalists
Aqua Nails Bar
2950 E. Nees Ave., Suite 109, Fresno
(559) 298-9818
Vogue Nails & Spa
739 Herndon Ave., Suite 111, Clovis
(559) 299-2856
New Home Builder
Winner
Granville Homes
1396 W. Herndon Ave., Suite 101
(559) 445-9000
Finalists
De Young Properties
677 W. Palmdon Drive, Suite 208, Fresno
(559) 407-0884
Wathen Castanos Homes
1446 Tollhouse Rd., Suite 103, Clovis
(559) 432-8181
instagram.com/wathencastanoshomes
Oil Change Center
Winner
Red Carpet Quick Lube
Multiple locations
Finalists
Jiffy Lube
Multiple locations
Oil Changers
816 Clovis Ave., Clovis
4510 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno
(559) 323-8187, (559) 275-2860
Pet Groomer
Winner
Tailwaggers
8967 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 102, Fresno
1155 N. Fowler Ave., Suite 100, Clovis
(559) 435-7387, (559) 325-3647
instagram.com/tailwaggersfresno
Finalists
Diamonds in the Ruff - a pet s’paw
1785 Herndon Ave., Suite 107, Clovis
(559) 297-7833
instagram.com/diamondsintheruffclovis
PetSmart
Multiple locations
Photo Processing
Winner
Horn Photo
7899 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno
(559) 225-5080
Finalists
Costco Photo Center
Multiple locations
Walgreens
Multiple locations
Photography
Winner
Ellie Koleen Photography
5479 N. Wilson Ave., Fresno
Finalists
Toni G Photography
Melody Olivas
instagram.com/melodyolivasweddings
Plumbing Company
Winner
PR Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
4296 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno
(559) 244-0440
Finalists
Kim’s Plumbing
3071 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
(559) 500-3921
Fresno Plumbing & Heating, Inc.
2585 N. Larkin Ave., Fresno
(559) 292-4065
Pool Builder
Winner
Vineyard Pools
1 N. Clovis Ave., Clovis
(559) 299-6044
Finalists
Premier Pools & Spas | Fresno
2740 N. Sunnyside Ave., Fresno
(559) 578-3729
instagram.com/premierpoolsandspas
Wildwood Aquatech Pools, Inc.
320 W. Bedford Ave., Suite 105, Fresno
(559) 439-7311
Real Estate Company
Winner
London Properties, Ltd.
6442 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno
(559) 436-4000
instagram.com/_london_properties
Finalists
Guarantee Real Estate
Multiple locations
(559) 226-9099
Realty Concepts
575 E. Alluvial Ave., Suite 101, Fresno
(559) 490-1500
Retirement Community
Winner
The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens
5555 N. Fresno St., Fresno
(877) 349-1708
theterracesatsanjoaquingardens.com
instagram.com/terracesatsanjoaquingardens
Finalists
The Vineyards | California Armenian Home
6694 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno
(559) 835-0801
The Windham
1100 E. Spruce Ave., Fresno
(559) 449-8070
Solar Company
Winner
SunPower by Quality Home Services
4936 E. Ashlan Ave., Suite B, Fresno
(559) 282-5004
instagram.com/sunpowerbyqualityhomeservices
Finalists
Solar Negotiators
6701 N. Milburn Ave., Suite 170, Fresno
(559) 447-1557
instagram.com/solarnegotiators
Donald P. Dick Air Conditioning
1444 N. Whitney Ave., Fresno
(559) 255-1644
Tanning Salon
Winner
Katherine Woodward Beauty
315 Woodworth Ave., Clovis
(559) 707-6863
illuminatehairstudioandspa.com
instagram.com/katherinewoodwardbeauty
Finalists
Four Seasons Tanning
8060 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno
(559) 299-8266
instagram.com/fourseasonstanningfresno
Afterglow: Bronzing & Blowout Bar
1552 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 107, Fresno
(559) 492-2204
Trade/Technical School
Winner
Clovis Adult School
1452 David E. Cook Way, Clovis
(559) 327-2800
instagram.com/clovisadulteducation
Finalists
Institute of Technology - Clovis
564 Herndon Ave., Clovis
(559) 297-4500
Fresno Adult School
2500 E. Stanislaus St., Fresno
(559) 457-6000
instagram.com/fresnoadultschool
Travel Agency
Winner
AAA/CSAA
Multiple locations
(866) 446-4522
Finalists
ALTOUR
2788 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno
(559) 431-1800
altour.com/contact/altour-fresno
Travel Shoppe
7112 N. Fresno St., Suite 310, Fresno
(559) 447-5767
Tree Service
Winner
Cobb’s Tree Care
6931 E. Belmont Ave., Fresno
(559) 251-7907
Finalists
Adolph’s A-1 Tree Service
6325 W. Olive Ave., Fresno
(559) 222-0815
George’s Tree Service
2028 N. Fruit Ave. Fresno
(559) 301-6718
instagram.com/georgestreeservice
Tutorial Center
Winner
Math Crazy Tutoring Fresno
5646 N. Palm Ave., Suite 103, Fresno
(559) 439-6700
Finalists
Cullinan Education Center
8485 N. Fresno St., Suite 104, Fresno
(559) 435-3276
instagram.com/cullinaneducation
Reedley College Reading & Writing Center
995 N. Reed Ave., Reedley
(559) 638-0300 ext. 3619
Veterinarian/Animal Clinic
Winner
Waterhouse Animal Hospital
1115 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno
245 Bullard Ave., Clovis
(559) 434-4000, (559) 298-1900
instagram.com/waterhouseanimalhospital
Finalists
Abby Pet Hospital
4508 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno
(559) 442-1127
Palm Bluff Veterinary Hospital
7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Suite 104, Fresno
(559) 432-3300
