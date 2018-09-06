Collective Soul hasn’t peaked yet. ‘We’re in our early 40s and 50s and still kickin a**’

Collective Soul has been playing for 24 years and there still are fans who haven’t seen the band live.
Not that the opportunity isn’t there, says Will Turpin, who plays base for the Georgia rock band.
“The days of radio and record stores have change, but live music is no less popular.”
“Everybody wants to come to the show,” he says.
Currently, that’s the band’s Rock and Roll Express tour with fellow alt-rockers Three Doors Down. The tour stops tonight at Tachi Palace in Lemoore. Tickets are available online.
Alternative rock — the sort Collective Soul became known for in the later 90s and early 2000s — has seen a bit of a resurgence in the past few years, especially when it comes to playing live, Turpin says.
“Live is back, by the way,” he says, in reference to the ’90s radio rock giants (remember when “Lightning Crashes” was in HEAVY rotation). The band reunited last year.
Rock and roll isn’t pro sports, Turpin says.
“You’re not peaking at 33,” he says.
Turpin had this very conversation with Styx guitarist Tommy Shaw. The guy is 64 years old.
“He said he was playing as good as he ever has. And he’s not lying,” Turpin says.
It’s the same for those coming to see Collective Soul in concert, he says.
“We’re in our early 40s and 50s and still kicking ass.”
