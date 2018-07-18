Mom-musician Lisa Loeb on the power of Amazon and playing kid’s music for adults

Lisa Loeb doesn’t do “T-shirt tours,” the kind with interstate routing and months of sustained travel, where all the cities get printed up nicely on the back of a shirt that’s for sale in the merch booth in the venue lobby.
“For me it makes sense to do touring in bits and spurts,” says the ‘90s alt-songstress known for her choice of eye wear and the 1994 hit, “Stay (I Missed You).”
So, while she’s playing two shows at Bitwise South Stadium on Saturday (a late-morning concert featuring her recent work as a children’s musician and an evening performance of her “grown-up,” songs) it’s a stop in on a week-long seminar she’s doing in Carmel.
“I like to be efficient in my touring,” she says.
She has to be. Since the 1990s, Loeb has stayed busy, if not in the direct spotlight, as an actor and author, a mother, philanthropist and entrepreneur (she has her own line of eye wear, available at your mom-and-pop stores and Costco). She also writes and produces music including a string of children’s albums. The most recent won a Grammy.
“I’ve learned to juggle a lot of things,” she says.
That is the nature of the entertainment business these days.
“You make a lot of plans,” she says and take, or in Loeb’s case, make your own opportunities.
The singer is in the midst of working on a new record of “grown-up” music and there is always a long list of kids records she wants to make. She’s also writing music for the animated series “If You Give A Mouse a Cookie,” which got picked up for another season on Amazon Prime.
Loeb has capitalized on a partnership with Amazon Music, which has seen a massive increase in streams of kid’s music in the past three years, according to Billboard. She was one of the first musicians to sign a exclusive deal with the streaming service and the site is now full of her music videos, she says.
Amazon has a built in reach and gave her full creative control.
“I’m always looking for the most control and the biggest reach,” she says.
“I just thought it was a no-brainer,” she adds.
On tour, Loeb pulls from her entire catalog of music. The children’s set is more an “engaged activity” (think sing-a-longs); the “grown-up” set is full of storytelling .
Both have room for requests, she says. She also plays “Stay” — and sometimes the song makes it into the children’s set. Some times, she plays a couple of the children’s songs for the adults.
“Which says something about the type of kids songs I do.”
Lisa Loeb
- 11 a.m. (for the kids) and 7 p.m. (for grown-ups) Saturday
- Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave.
- $15-$50
- bitwiseindustries.com
Meanwhile …
Six other noteworthy events happening this week:
- Taco Truck Throwdown, Day 2 5 p.m. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St., $25. 559-320-8497, fresnogrizzlies.com
- Bring it On, the musical 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Selma Arts Center, 1935 High St., Selma. 559-891-2238, www.selmaartscenter.com
- ¡Cumbiatron! : Cumbia At The Clocktower 6 p.m. Saturday. Mariposa Plaza. $10. All ages. www.livemusiccity.com
- Immortal Technique 8 p.m. Sunday. Strummer’s 833 E. Fern Ave. $20. All ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com
- Back to Black: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse 7 p.m. Sunday. Fulton 55, 875 Divsadero St. $10-$12. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
- 51 Aces reunion 6 p.m. Thursday. Campus Point at Fresno State. Free. All ages. Rock the Mall on Facebook
