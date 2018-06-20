This 'Blue' singer visits the Valley. She's just one player in a busy country blitz

LeAnn Rimes released an updated version of her breakout song "Blue" last month and followed it up with a revamped take on "Can't Fight the Moonlight," at the Taste of Country Music Festival (and also at a pop-up show at a gay bar in West Hollywood).
The 35-year old singer has re-imagined several of her old tunes lately, though fans will likely get slightly different versions still when Rimes plays Friday at the Visalia Fox Theatre. The concert is billed as an acoustic evening.
Visalia's Gospel Whiskey Runners open the show.
Tickets are $30-$60 and available at the theater box office or online at ticketfly.com.
Rimes isn't the only choice for country music fans this week:
102.7 The Wolf Summer Concert Series — A free summer concert (though VIP meet-and-greets are available for $25 at the iHeartMedia Studios) with some big names is 6:30 p.m. today at Sierra Vista Mall.
The concert features Parmalee, Lucas Hoge, Stephen Wesley and JJ Brown (who happens to be from Hanford).
Boots in the Park — A mega country concert for fans of contemporary country music. For instance, Old Dominion, which won the Academy Of Country Music's award for vocal group of the year in April (and also released the single "Hotel Key," which you may have heard). Brandon Lay and Anna Vaus round out the bill.
Boots in the Park happens at 5 p.m. Friday at the Regional Sports Complex in Fresno (a move from Woodward Park, where it was held last year). Tickets are $39-$89 plus fees and available online at bootsinthepark.com.
Country Music Night at ApCal — Imagine dancing on the lawn to a rocked-up version of "Jolene" as the sun sets over rows of grapevines. Country cover band South 65 plays 7 p.m. Friday at the winery (on Avenue 7 in Madera). They might not actually do "Jolene," though it is in the repertoire. Tickets are $10-$15.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Meanwhile …
Six other noteworthy events happening this week:
- WWE Live 7 p.m. Sunday. Save Mart Center. $18-$103. 800-745-300, www.ticketmaster.com
- Los Destructores De Memo Ocampo 2 p.m. Sunday. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave. $40. 800-668-8080, vmgconcerts.com
- Ho'ike 2018 Noon and 5 p.m. Saturday. Fresno Memorial Auditorium 2425 Fresno St. $10-$12. 559-284-0171, Hula Ohana of Fresno on Facebook
- Tacos and Tributes with The Boys of Summer 6 p.m. Friday. Garden Street Plaza, Visalia. Free. www.visitvisalia.org
- FOOSA Philharmonic finale 7 p.m. Sunday. People's Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave. Free. 559-275-6694, www.foosamusic.org
- The Supervillains 8 p.m. Monday. Fulton 55, 875 E.. Disvisadero Ave. $12-$15. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
