She's a rock prodigy whose concerts are not to be missed. So, go see Snail Mail now

To get a sense of how the buzz surrounding Lindsey Jordan and her indie-rock project Snail Mail, just do a quick Google search.
Pitchfork, the purveyor of all things hip, says she's "the wisest teenage indie rocker we know."
The blog site Jezebal declares that "Snail Mail's Lindsey Jordan has absolutely been touched by a ghost."
The New York Times, which did a lengthy profile on Jordan last month, chimed in that the 19-year-old songwriter has "an emotional intelligence well beyond her years and a chance to push herself out on a bigger stage."
And she's doing just that with her debut album "Lush" (out now on Matador Records) and coinciding tour, which stops Friday night at the Cellar Door in Visalia.
To get a sense of what all that buzz really means, take a look at the current leg of the tour. This week alone, Snail Mail had sold out shows in Portland, Oakland and San Francisco. A pair of shows at the Bootleg Theater in Los Angeles next week are already sold out. Tickets to the Visalia show are still available, but they're getting low, according to the promoter.
The word is, "the out-of-towners are swooping on these."
"The tour goes on for many months," says Jordan, talking on the phone on a rare day off.
"And then it goes to Europe."
Jordan has spent much of her time on tour just trying to stay sane, she says, but adds "it's been cool."
For one, there's not a lot of alone time. So, she tries to carve out a few minutes each day get ice cream of coffee for herself.
Mostly, she gets up early, so she can drive all day and arrive in town in time for sound check — which Jordan does twice for each show because she's also playing bass in opening band Bonny Doon for this leg of the tour.
After the sound checks, there's a quick half-hour or so for dinner. Then it's on stage for the rest of the night.
"Then, you do it again," she says. "It's a really weird way to live."
As a career path being a indie rock singer, even one that Rolling Stone calls a wunderkind, is labor intensive, Jordan says.
"A lot of hard work went into making 'Lush,' " she says.
There's some sacrifice, too. Jordan had plans to attend St. Joseph’s College in Brooklyn but decided against it just two weeks before she had to commit. It was either go to college and half-ass the album and tour occasionally, when her scheduled allowed. Or, not do college and go all-in.
Jordan chose the later.
"I had to pretty much ditch everything else in my life," she says.
Snail Mail
With Bonny Doon
- 7 p.m. Friday
- Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia
- $10, all ages
- 559-636-9463, www.snvfoundation.org
