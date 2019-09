Movie News & Reviews Sid Haig talks about violence in 2005 film Devil’s Rejects September 24, 2019 12:00 AM

Actor Sid Haig, the character actor best known as Captain Spaulding in the "House of 1000 Corpses" trilogy, died September 21, 2019 after a recent fall in his home. The Fresno, Calif., native played drums for the T-Birds before working in film.