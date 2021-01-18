Horoscopes for Monday, January 18, 2021

Aries Any opposition you could be facing needs to be handled carefully on this day and you need to pay particular attention to your health. A productive way to use this time would be to reassess what you are doing, because you should change your approach to either a person or situation this day. A breakthrough is indicated regarding this matter. Your financial situation looks as though it will have a major spurt of activity - particularly in the evening. Lucky Number 132 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Your varied interests may provide you with a good shot at a leadership position. Get involved in groups, organisations or community service, if you aren't already. You'll get the support you need to put your ideas into motion. There could be delays which are very frustrating, but really they're just minor hiccups. Lucky Number 966 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini The day doesn't begin too well with differences of opinions at home, and lack of co-operation from superiors at work. However, a female colleage will be sympathetic. Hang in there, because things definitely look better this evening. Money could come from an unexpected source at the end of the day. Lucky Number 467 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer Any side of the bed feels like the wrong side this morning, so you might as well stay where you are. The other option (and perhaps the more reasonable) is to leave the house in full battle gear. Clearly it would be easier to have a day of rest, but if that isn't possible, you must find a way to persevere. If you're in a position of authority at work, delegate as many of your tasks as possible. Lucky Number 980 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo Don't waste your time on things that don't really matter to you. You've tried the rest, now the Moon urges you to try the best. It really helps your mood and your cause to be around people who know what they're doing. As luck would have it, usually conflicting ideals are all in accordance right now. There's no time to waste. You know in your bones that enlightening moments like these come along once in a lifetime, and are just too good to last. This is a rare opportunity. Lucky Number 445 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo Something or someone, is deliberately blocking you from getting what you want. If a door won't close, be sure to look and see whose foot is in the way. Although it may be everyone's problem, you're not directly responsible for causing or fixing it. As the person in charge, it's your duty to shift the focus toward rewards that all can share. Teamwork might be a struggle, but it's your best bet if you want to come in under budget and before the deadline. Lucky Number 453 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra You can stop looking for that one elusive item now. The Moon arrives in time to remind you that regardless of your valiant effort, sometimes the fit isn't perfect. A sense of mismatch and irregularity can make life interesting for humans who have survived through their adaptability. The tried and true method isn't the only one that can work for you right now. Take the opportunity to try something new in your ceaseless quest for balance and order. Lucky Number 668 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio You might think that the punchline is hilarious, but it's easy for everyone else to see that the joke has gone too far. Either they can't follow your train of thought, or they're just bored. What, bored with you?! It's important to be extra careful of impressions you make at the moment... If your name starts to get mentioned for the wrong reasons, you can kiss your sparkling reputation good-bye. Lucky Number 108 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius It's a day marked with changes in many fields; confidently greet what comes along and fully play the game. You may find shattering love at first sight, regardless of your age or your disillusionment concerning love. Use your moments of rest and leisure well; don't spend them drinking alcohol or watching television. You've done your best to make harmony reign over your home, but you've not quite succeeded in your efforts. Your partner might annoy you like a small insect, but at night you will succumb to the love bug! Lucky Number 218 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn This is not a good day to make any important decisions concerning work: you need to spend more time on research and introspection. Spend time with any children in your life, as they may be feeling neglected lately. If friends seem as though they not being as cooperative as usual, it's probably because they have their own problems, and it's nothing personal. Lucky Number 392 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius On this day, you find yourself reluctantly involved in other people's conflicts and are called upon to make peace between them. There may be some sort of disturbing event on your campus or at your place of study. Lovers' tiffs are not ruled out, so play it cool. Lucky Number 529 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries