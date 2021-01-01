Horoscopes for Friday, January 1, 2021

Aries Grasp the year by the horns and make your dreams come true. This year you'll enjoy the company of those you love, more than you have for some time. Happy news, romance and affection are strongly accented, particularly regarding children or loved ones and creative projects get the astral go ahead. An opportunity that comes out of the blue needs to be taken quickly, otherwise you could miss out. Lucky Number 745 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus How's your head this morning?! This year you'll thrive on mental stimulation that comes from interaction with others. Today is the beginning of a progressive period of unexpected and favourable change for you, bringing lots of choices. Your inventive energies are at a peak, and the time is ripe for technological enterprises. Lucky Number 377 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini I hope you had a great night and I'm sure you can find a great hangover cure somewhere on the Net! You'll be able to learn a lot this year if you keep an open mind and discuss your opinions with more enlightened individuals. A romantic connection could be made via a friend, and is a strong possibility: it may also have something to do with last night.... Lucky Number 793 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Are you ready to put your plans for the future into practice? Not quite?! You are never quite sure just how much you can get away with and where to draw the line. You have a flair for the dramatic and when you're the narrator, your exploits become deeds that would make a knight proud. Your fans know you're a hero, whatever history might prove. Audacity impresses most people but if you go to far you could cause offence. Lucky Number 827 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Leo I hope you had a fantastic night on the prowl... Celebrating with your family will allow you to surround yourself with pleasure and joy (just keep the aspirin with you). It's your chance to do as you wish, leaving everyone else to wonder what you're up to! When you're in this great mood, the only person you're responsible to is yourself. Even in full pursuit of pleasure, your generosity is spectacular. Lucky Number 472 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo Reach for the aspirin and read this.... This year you should strengthen your position at work and may even get a deserved pay raise. Your love life should be stable and satisfying for the most part and friendships will evolve under the sign of understanding and harmony. Take the bull by the horns and confront a financial problem that begins to become serious. The longer you wait, the more difficulties you'll have in finding a solution. Lucky Number 360 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra How's that poor old body feeling this morning?! If you're having a gathering, include casual acquaintances or newcomers as if they were one of the family. You're a real social animal and you know how to put people at their ease. This is a wonderful talent: not only do you have a network of friends and social contacts, as well as business ones, but you have the ability to bring others together. Perhaps you should start a dating agency this year! Lucky Number 754 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Scorpio Were you naughty last night?! You are energetic and full of optimism today and this should set the tone for the coming year. You are likely to find that your needs are more or less fulfilled and obstacles cleared to your satisfaction. You could face a pleasant surprise at home later in the day. Lucky Number 906 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius Despite the headache, your motivation level is high today, setting a trend for the rest of the year. You'll be surrounded by relatives and friends all year and will work passionately to help them, as you do. Things go smoothly today, and you're absorbed with the duties of new year. Be careful that you don't neglect your own health, though. You can't help others if you're run down. Lucky Number 582 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Capricorn I don't think the hair of the dog will help much this morning! If you're socialising again today, keep a rein on your expenses, as there could be a slight confusion in financial matters. Friends will be at your side and bail you out if there is a crisis. Use your strong internal discipline to accomplish your personal goals this year. Lucky Number 751 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius Shake that body and get into gear, because an old friend may be making a surprise visit today. There may be a small altercation with parents or siblings, but hey, it's that wonderful time of year! This is a great day to network and enhance your business opportunities through social contacts, but your partner might not be so pleased! Lucky Number 763 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo