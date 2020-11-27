Horoscopes for Friday, November 27, 2020

Aries A special relationship goes through some important changes now, provided that you're willing to let that happen, Aries. If you're always rather reticent with someone you adore, this might be exactly the right time to bare your soul and tell them how you really feel about them. Alternatively, you could be astonished when you're on the receiving end of a romantic declaration. Lucky Number 122 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus A relationship is about to undergo some amazing changes, so be prepared for a few surprises. You should finally reach a compromise with someone after what feels like a long-running dispute, or a friendship could suddenly transform itself into something quite different. If you meet someone new now, they'll have a dramatic and exhilarating impact on you. You won't forget them! Lucky Number 283 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini You're capable of creating some big changes in your life, particularly where your long term ambitions and job satisfaction are concerned. You might decide to branch out in a different direction, which will be a very exciting proposition, or you could get a lucky break that seems to come out of nowhere. Grab these opportunities as they arise, and be thankful for them. Lucky Number 488 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer There are some exciting things going on in your life at the moment, promising some big changes. These will be even more interesting if you can help them along rather than simply expecting them to land in your lap. If you've always wanted to do something, now's the time to give it a try. You might also decide to rise to a challenge that would intimidate you normally but which suddenly seems too good to miss. Lucky Number 841 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo If you're planning some big changes to your home life or a close relationship, think about them today because you should come up with some inspirational ideas. You might also hit on some very fortunate schemes that work out much better than you could possibly have imagined. If you're house-hunting today, you could be lucky enough to hit the jackpot. Lucky Number 324 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Life is very stimulating and exciting today, giving you lots to think about. Jump at the chance to do something sociable because you never know where it might lead. For instance, you could meet someone who turns out to have a surprising impact on you or you might immediately hit it off with a complete stranger. In fact, chance encounters will be full of surprises right now. Lucky Number 128 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra You're inspired to make some big changes in your life today; they'll take you in a new direction, with an innovative flavor. Don't feel that you've got to stick to minor goals or be moderate, because this is a day when you should aim for something big. Who's to say that you won't achieve it? Right now you're determined to give it all your best shot. Lucky Number 695 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio Life has so much to offer you today, especially in terms of excitement and unexpected opportunities. Don't expect them to simply land in your lap, or to arrive accompanied by a big flashing light saying 'This is an opportunity'. So you'll have to be inventive and ready to jump at whatever fate brings you, particularly where love and creativity are concerned. Lucky Number 504 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius No matter what is happening in your life at the moment, you can't help feeling that everything is going to be all right. You're in an upbeat and bouncy mood, and are looking for interesting ways to change your life for the better. One option is to make some creative changes to your home or to the pattern of your domestic life. Don't be afraid to experiment, but first you need to get the permission of anyone else who'll be involved. Lucky Number 771 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn You long to break out of your shell and do something different today. It could involve visiting somewhere unusual or strange for the first time, or getting together with someone who's a real live wire and whose company will electrify you. You might also come up with some fantastic brainwaves about a forthcoming plan that you can't wait to put into action. Lucky Number 764 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius If you've been wondering about how to improve your job prospects or financial status, take note of the ideas and opportunities that come your way today. Some of them might be fantastic and exactly what you need to make plenty of progress. If you're shopping you might also stumble across the perfect status symbol. But can you afford it? Lucky Number 940 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn