Horoscopes for Friday, November 13, 2020

Aries Immerse yourself in the papers or a good book. You're eager to give your brain some exercise, but only with ideas that fascinate you. You certainly don't want to read or listen to something just for the sake of it because that would seem like a waste of time right now. Instead, you're interested in things that give you a deeper and more satisfying experience. Lucky Number 349 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus Taureans like to keep their feelings to themselves, but today you're in an emotional mood and you need to share it with some of the special people in your life. Ideally, you'd like to be with someone you trust implicitly and whose presence makes you feel safe. You might end up having a very intimate conversation in which you both share your secrets. Lucky Number 495 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini Stars say take stock of your relationships, whether they're sexual or platonic. Think about all the people in your life and what binds you together. You might even spot some patterns in your relationships, giving you an insight into what you want from others and what they get from you. If you can discuss your thoughts with someone, so much the better. Lucky Number 914 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer Trust your instincts today, especially if you aren't sure of whether to take an important decision. Your gut reactions will give you a lot of valuable feedback. This is also a lovely day to lend your support to someone who's struggling or who needs a shoulder to cry on. Simply listening to them may be all they want and need, so don't ignore them. Lucky Number 228 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo This is a great day for making constructive and creative changes in your life, especially if the very thought of them fills you with terror. This may be a gradual business, especially if you're currently trying to alter a major part of your life, but it's good to know that you're making progress and that everything is moving in the direction you want it to take. Lucky Number 301 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo This is a great day on the domestic front. This might mean doing chores, which will be deeply satisfying because you'll feel so productive. Or it might mean having a serious chat with a loved one about something that concerns you both. You may also have to clear up a financial problem that's been bothering you lately. Lucky Number 774 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra It's a lovely, relaxing day so take things gently. Stroll around the neighborhood, or have lunch or a few drinks with friends. You aren't in the mood to do anything too strenuous or demanding today. Curl up with a favourite book or film (or someone); have a romantic interlude with you-know-who. Lucky Number 443 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Scorpio This is a great day for being busy at home, doing some trouble-shooting. If the house is a mess you'll enjoy getting it into order again, and if it's ages since you did any cleaning you'll find it very therapeutic to blitz all that dust. You might also be fascinated by something you read or hear which describes how you can improve your health. Lucky Number 415 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius Get together with some of your favourite people today. You'll feel good for being around them, and you can sort out a few problems that have been causing difficulties between you recently. If you've been involved in a creative or artistic venture lately you'll enjoy putting the finishing touches to it now. Lucky Number 436 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn No matter what else you're doing today, find the time to sort things out at home. That might mean tidying up your bedroom, doing the laundry, sorting out the kitchen or giving the house a thorough clean. Check that household appliances are working properly and aren't about to conk out, because they'll do so at the worst possible moment. Get them mended, or replace them soon. Lucky Number 556 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius You're in a very kind mood today, keen to help anyone who's going through a bad time or who needs someone to talk to. Maybe a neighbor could do with a helping hand or a close relative is the one who'd appreciate your assistance. Right now you're in a very compassionate frame of mind, willing to take people as you find them without expecting them to be something they're not. Lucky Number 970 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio