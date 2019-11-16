Horoscopes for Saturday, November 16, 2019

Aries You may want to stay close to home as the Moon enters sentimental Cancer and your fourth house of home and family. Make an effort to get along, as power plays may be simmering. With wise Mercury blessing your communicative powers, this may be the perfect time to put your ideas into the public arena. Perhaps you could start a blog, or set up a home broadcasting station. Lucky Number 721 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus Tell an important person in your life how much they mean to you today; sweet words spoken now will get you a lot of mileage in the future. Even discussing your frustrations will be easier, so don't be afraid to ask for help or for advice. If there's no one to talk to, write a love letter to the Universe just because it really is good to be alive! Lucky Number 609 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini Communicative Mercury and inspired Neptune create a generosity of spirit in you today; you may find yourself helping someone at a distance. The Moon entering your second house reminds you of spiritual laws of money and values. What goes around, comes around... so give your best! Lucky Number 726 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer You're a butterfly emerging from a cocoon as your high lunar cycle begins today. People will notice your charm and magnetism and be attracted to you, so if there's something you want, ask for it now! You should have all the strength and energy you need to accomplish your objectives. Move forward in confidence and with courage! Lucky Number 313 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Leo You may enjoy spending quiet time alone today, however, with your current workload it may be impossible to enjoy a moment of silence. The Moon enters sensitive Cancer, kicking off your lunar low cycle today. You may not feel like socializing or dealing with the real world, but you probably don't have a choice. Pamper yourself tonight with a long, hot bubble bath. Lucky Number 467 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Virgo Spending time with friends and family should be enjoyable as the Moon enters cozy Cancer today. Surround yourself with the people who make you feel good about yourself; life is too short to waste time on people you can never satisfy. You can choose your own personal tribe, and blood ties are not a requirement. Lucky Number 829 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra You might be feeling a bit of pressure now that the Moon is passing through your tenth house of career and reputation; all eyes are on you as you make your way today. Those in positions of authority over you could be exceptionally demanding and emotional today, but you may be fortunate enough to have a caring boss who is moved to help you with your personal concerns. Lucky Number 734 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio You may have to do some flying during the next few days, so don't let extra security precautions and flight delays ruin your mood. It should be easy to look at life as a great adventure, while the Moon passes through your ninth house of travel, but it's also easy to become overly emotional when schedules are changed and things don't work out quite as planned. Lucky Number 715 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius The intuitive Moon enters your eighth house of sex, power and money today, urging you to look below the surface. You may have deep thoughts to contend with... just don't let yourself get depressed over the inevitability of death and taxes. This is a good time to connect with your partner, as intimacy can help express the feelings you cannot find words for. Lucky Number 715 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Love is in the air as the tender Moon passes through Cancer and your seventh house of marriage and partnerships; you may even be hit by emotion as Saturn your life-ruler receives a dose of the blues. If you're in a committed relationship, stay home and enjoy simple pleasures tonight. If you're single and looking, you might just meet that special someone. Lucky Number 343 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius The Moon is passing through your sixth house of health and service to others today; unless you've been neglecting your own health lately, the emphasis is likely to be on how you can serve others. You may be in a position where service is required of you, and as much as you'd like to help, it could be an overwhelming situation. It might seem like everyone wants and needs something from you - take time out to relax before you wear yourself out. Lucky Number 188 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio