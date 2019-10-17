Horoscopes for Thursday, October 17, 2019

Aries Well, no sooner have I told you to keep an eye open for opportunities than one comes along. It may not be as wonderful as you would have wished, and it might even come thinly disguised as something else, but that's no reason to ignore it. You could also hear from someone who lives a long way away or who has a very different background to yours. They' have an exciting proposition for you. Lucky Number 805 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Taurus If you want to make the most of today's astrological influences, you should devote some time to tidying up financial matters and sorting out queries connected with your work. Other people could be very helpful in this so don't be shy about asking for help if you think it's necessary. You could get a lot more co-operation than you expected. Lucky Number 491 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini Your social life has a lot to offer today, so try to mix with as many people as you can. This isn't a day for being solitary unless you have little choice in the matter, and even then you might want to write some letters or make some phone calls so you can still keep in touch with others. It's also the perfect day to tell someone you love them, even if they already know it. Lucky Number 993 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Cancer It's a good day for getting things done, such as working your way through a stack of paperwork or doing some filing. You're in an efficient and practical mood, and you'll enjoy doing things to the best of your ability. If you work from home, this is a great opportunity to improve your surroundings in some way, perhaps by reorganizing your desk or simply having a good old tidy-up. Lucky Number 221 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Leo You're in a really good mood today and you want to spread it around so everyone can enjoy it. It's a great day for being with loved ones, especially if you can go out together and do something nice. How about arranging to go out for a meal or a drink? If you can't get together today, make a date for the very near future. Lucky Number 621 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Virgo Virgo is in a domesticated mood today. So much so, in fact, that you're tempted to spend money on your home or family. This might mean nothing more exciting than doing some food shopping, although you'll still enjoy buying treats for your loved ones, or you might fancy something much more ambitious, such as investing in things that make your home more comfortable or valuable. Lucky Number 330 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Libra This is a lovely day for being with people whose company you enjoy, and it would be a shame to miss out on all this by spending the day entirely alone. If you can't see someone in person, give them a ring or send them a chatty email instead. Ideally, you should go out with someone you adore, whether you're meeting for a drink or a meal, or planning a trip to the cinema. Lucky Number 597 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Fancy doing some shopping? You'll enjoy the shops, especially if you can go by yourself so there's no one to hurry you up or ask irritating questions. Don't get carried away and spend more than you intended, or you may have to sneak your purchases into the house and then hide them somewhere secret! Lucky Number 868 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius It's a wonderful day for being with friends and other people who are on the same wavelength as you, so try to spend time with them. You could go out on the town with the gang or get together with one person in particular. If you have the time you'll also enjoy immersing yourself in a favourite hobby or activity, especially if it gives you the chance to unwind. Lucky Number 796 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Capricorn It's a good day for spending time with someone you respect and admire. You don't want to be in a big crowd because that's not what you're in the mood for, but you're perfectly happy to be with someone who's quiet and reflective. If you're at work you'll do best if you can be left to your own devices without any interruptions or questions to put you off your stroke. Lucky Number 124 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius Carry on with your plans to realize your aspirations. You'll get a lucky break, or find that you're in the right place at the right time, in which case you should take full advantage of the situation. It's also a good day for arranging a forthcoming journey or long-distance trip, especially if it involves seeing friends or taking part in a group activity. Lucky Number 313 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra