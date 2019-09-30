Horoscopes for Monday, September 30, 2019

Aries Someone will put a big restriction in your day, if you let them. They might be dragging their feet about something, much to your disappointment, or they could be in a pessimistic mood that turns out to be infectious. Try not to let all this rub off on you otherwise you'll soon feel quite miserable and fed up. You should also avoid brooding about episodes from the past that you couldn't change even if you wanted to. Lucky Number 871 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Friends are interesting company now and they'll give you plenty to think about. One buddy might make some suggestions that seem rather daring or outrageous but which definitely appeal to you. Well, maybe you should give them a try and see what happens next? If you can find the time, you'll enjoy taking part in a group activity or getting to grips with a favourite hobby. Lucky Number 083 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini What's up? Yesterday you were almost dancing on the ceiling, yet today you can barely raise your head off the floor. You're in a very downbeat and unhappy mood, probably made worse by the difficulties you appear to be facing. Although you may not believe it right now, you're making mountains out of molehills and most of your problems aren't nearly as grim as they seem. Try to take a more positive approach before you sink into a pit of despair. Lucky Number 760 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Ideally, you should give yourself a change of scenery today. It's exactly what you're in the mood for, and you'll relish the chance of a brief breather. You might even be inspired to arrange a longer break in the near future, such as a holiday or a getaway to somewhere you've always wanted to visit. It will feel great to have something that you can look forward to. Lucky Number 461 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Leo Be spontaneous! Life doesn't run entirely to plan today and the best way to cope is to go with the flow. Don't be surprised if arrangements are changed or people alter their minds about what they want to do. If you're doing some travelling you could have an enjoyable and unexpected encounter, such as discovering you're sharing a train carriage with an old friend. Lucky Number 586 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo Money, or the lack of it, is putting a crimp in your day. Maybe you've just received a hefty bill or a depressing bank statement, and you're feeling flattened and miserable as a result. Or perhaps you're realizing that an enjoyable trip or social event will have to be curtailed or even cancelled because it's going to cost too much money. Things seem bleak at the moment but they're unlikely to be as grim as you think, so take heart. Lucky Number 106 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra The past few days have been really exciting but you're pulled up short today. Suddenly, it feels as though the wind has gone out of your sails, and you aren't nearly so sure of yourself as you were yesterday. The situation may be worsened by someone who wants you to err on the side of caution because they don't want to see you come a cropper. Alternatively, they may feel threatened by the progress you're making and want to stop you in your tracks. Lucky Number 548 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio Working relationships are as sweet as sugar today, with everyone being co-operative and friendly. It will be a pleasure to work with certain people, or you might have a wonderful exchange with a satisfied customer. If you've been waiting for news of a bonus or pay rise, your patience could be rewarded any moment now. Lucky Number 762 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius You've been in a very buoyant mood recently but you come down to earth with a bang today. What's wrong? You're feeling rather fragile emotionally, and are likely to put the worst possible interpretation on any problems with loved ones. You'll tell yourself that they've gone off you, found someone else or simply think you're boring. It's much more likely that they've got other things to do right now but that they love you just as much as ever. Feeling any better? Lucky Number 525 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn It isn't an easy day because you feel distanced from partners and loved ones. Maybe you're separated by a physical gulf or an emotional one, but either way it's making you miserable and sorry for yourself. Do something therapeutic otherwise you really will start to mope, and then you'll imagine that things are far worse than they actually are. Lucky Number 830 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Family life is quite exciting today, as someone could drop a bombshell or pass on the sort of gossip that leaves you with your mouth hanging open. You could also have an unexpected visitor or have to change your plans at the eleventh hour. Don't worry because you'll be able to take all this in your stride and enjoy yourself at the same time. Lucky Number 307 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries