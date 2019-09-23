Horoscopes for Monday, September 23, 2019

Aries You have an artistic eye right now, particularly when it comes to beautifying your home or garden. Even better, you don't have to spend a fortune in the process if you don't want to because you'll enjoy coming up with economical ideas. But try not to spend all day working because you'll want to relax at some point and admire all your efforts. Lucky Number 820 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus Let's face it, people aren't always as accommodating and flexible as they are at the moment, so if you're wise you'll make the most of it. Do your best to butter up anyone who needs the soft-soap treatment because a little tact will go a long way now. How about inviting a neighbor round for a drink or making an effort to talk to them, even if they aren't exactly your favourite person. Lucky Number 439 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini Once again, it's difficult to handle older people with much grace because such strange things are going on between you. But today, you'll have to cope with someone who is being a law unto themselves or is behaving very erratically. Even though this will be unsettling and irritating, there may not be much you can do about it, other than to grin and bear it. Is that really so hard? Lucky Number 372 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer You're having a very sociable time. However, the astrological accent is about to change so you'd be well advised to cram in all your socializing today. If you want to ask a favor of a friend, do it now while you stand a good chance of striking it lucky. Maybe you could give them a treat in return? Lucky Number 343 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo Watch out if a slight sense of superiority steals over you today because it will make you unpopular with whoever happens to be around. You may think you're giving them the benefit of your experience and wisdom, but they may interpret it as a sign that you're far too full of yourself. Be methodical if you're dealing with paperwork otherwise you're likely to lose something. Lucky Number 325 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Virgo Someone dear to your heart is highly resistant to being told what to do today. The more determined you are to make them do what you want, the more determined they'll be to ignore you and do their own thing. If you both carry on like this there will be only one outcome - a big fat stalemate. At least one of you needs to be more flexible, and quickly. Lucky Number 439 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Libra Take things easy or you'll get really frazzled in no time at all. You seem to be existing mostly on nervous energy right now, which will soon make you feel as though you're coming apart at the seams. It won't help if you're trying to do too much at once or you keep being distracted or interrupted. A complete change of scene will help, as will some moderate exercise. Lucky Number 935 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Someone is a real stickler for the facts and for doing things properly today. Before too long you'll decide that they're being a pain in the neck and too pedantic for words, and you'll probably say so. So don't be surprised if you become involved in a heated exchange or the day degenerates into one of those tit-for-tat slanging matches. Lucky Number 294 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Sagittarius If you're having a get together you want everyone to have a good time, and you pull out all the stops to make sure it happens. If that means spending more money than you'd intended on food and drink, you'll tell yourself that it's all in a good cause - and so be it. If you're doing the catering yourself, you'll provide enough food for an army. How generous! Lucky Number 499 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn Relationships are really enjoyable today. Loved ones make it obvious how much they care about you, and you'll be equally demonstrative and affectionate. It's also a super day for breaking the ice with someone that you'd like to know better, even if you do it in a very subtle or tentative manner. They'll probably respond in exactly the way you were hoping for. Lucky Number 827 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Aquarius Someone could easily get their knickers in a twist today, making it difficult to talk to them without getting drawn into a shouting match. They're being remarkably touchy, but it must be said that you aren't being completely rational either. You're taking comments far too personally, and you're too subjective about what happens now. Lucky Number 240 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries