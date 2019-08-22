Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, August 22, 2019

Aries

March 21-April 19

Life has been good fun recently, but as the Sun steps into Virgo, you realize that you need to start paying more attention to your work. Boring! Or is it? It doesn't have to be, especially if you're prepared to put your heart and soul into your job. If the thought of that is laughable in the extreme, then maybe this is your chance to start looking for a job that offers you better prospects or more satisfaction.

Lucky Number

233

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Life will be very pleasant and enjoyable during the next four weeks, with plenty of things to keep you amused. With the Sun in your 5th house of romance, there will be times when you're the center of everyone's affection, which will do wonders for your ego. The atmosphere between you and your favourite people will be even sweeter than usual, so there's a lot to look forward to.

Lucky Number

707

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

During the next four weeks you'll want to devote plenty of time to your home and family. You may also be surprisingly reluctant to stray too far from your own front door, but that's exactly as it should be right now because you're in the mood for familiar faces and places. Anything or anyone that offers comfort and emotional security will be all right by you.

Lucky Number

363

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Now you'll enjoy improving the way you communicate with others, as the blazing Sun dives into Virgo and your third house of communications and creativity. Why not invest in a new program or upgrade your computer, boost your mobile phone or simply treat yourself to some writing paper and a book of stamps. Take more trouble with the way you express yourself, especially if you sometimes give people the wrong impression.

Lucky Number

688

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

During the next four weeks there will be occasions when you'll be very interested in the value of things. This might be the spiritual value of a belief or activity that gives extra meaning to each day, or it could be the monetary value of your possessions. Although this is a good time to concentrate on your finances, don't do it to the exclusion of all else, or judge people purely by what they do or don't own.

Lucky Number

435

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Your self-confidence rises by several notches as the Sun powers into your sign and continues to ride high during the coming four weeks. This will be a fantastic chance to push ahead with projects that will increase your self-esteem and teach you more about your abilities. As a Virgo you have an innate tendency to do yourself down, but right now you need to remind yourself how wonderful you are. And that's an order!

Lucky Number

311

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

During the next four weeks there will be times when you long to be left to your own devices. That's because, with the Sun in your house of secrets, you'll be feeling quite solitary and contemplative, and you won't want to make the effort to be sociable. You may have to explain these phases to your nearest and dearest, so they don't think you've suddenly gone off them or that you have something to hide.

Lucky Number

184

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Friends will play a big role in your life during the next four weeks, so make sure you have plenty of time for them. Maybe you should get out your diary and start making lots of dates and arrangements, especially if you haven't seen much of certain chums recently. This is also the perfect opportunity to increase your social circle if it's looking a bit thin, so consider joining a group or organization that might contain some possible friends.

Lucky Number

590

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You've been doing a lot of hard work recently, and you may have started to despair that you'd ever get anywhere with it. Well, don't worry because your ship could come in during the next four weeks. That's if you've done your job properly, of course. If you've been getting by with the minimum effort and covering up all your careless mistakes, you could soon be found out. But if you've done your very best, you'll have nothing to worry about.

Lucky Number

891

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your horizons are widening, but the question is how brave do you feel about exploring them? You've already faced some exciting opportunities and there are more on the way, but they won't be much good to you if you can't muster the courage to make the most of them. Take things one step at a time, it's much less daunting.

Lucky Number

655

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

As the Sun moves into Virgo, your sense of identity will be strongly colored by the state of your financial relationships during the next four weeks. If you feel lonely or on the shelf, you'll think that this reflects badly on you and you'll want to do something about it. It will certainly be an excellent time for any sort of teamwork, because you'll do your utmost to make sure you pull your weight.

Lucky Number

925

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Close relationships will be even more important to you than usual during the next four weeks, as the Sun brightens your 7th house. Put extra effort into your relationship with your partner, especially if you've been together for so long that you have a tendency to take one another for granted. If you're single, you could soon become heavily involved in a relationship that seems fated in some way. Perhaps you were meant to be together?

Lucky Number

158

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
