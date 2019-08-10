Horoscopes for Saturday, August 10, 2019

Aries With the Moon in the freedom-loving sign of Sagittarius, you'll feel like flying through and getting things done. Even if matters don't go all that well, it probably won't make that much of a difference as your spirits will still be running high. Be careful of clashes with others in your exuberance, especially women. These could come later in the day. Your mind is alive with interesting ideas and inspirations. Put this copious energy to work. Get stuck into a favourite project or a new one. Lucky Number 179 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Taurus Everyone seems to be firing on all cylinders today but this may not be much to write home about. All this business is swirling around you and you may be caught up without really being involved. It could be one of those days to smile and nod a lot and just hope that nobody checks to see whether you've understood what's been said. There's pressure and intensity and there could be some eruptive behavior as it gets late in the day. Money or financial matters may be pressing in. Hold the fort. Lucky Number 973 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini Pick a bunch of your favourite friends and organize a bit of mayhem. The Moon's in wild and fiery Sagittarius, so make the most of this vivid intensity. Vigorous discussion and an adventure or two could be just the tonic that you need. You can be brilliant today and as witty as you want to be. One thing though, just be careful on the roads. This is a day for dangerous jokes and risky conversations but not for dangerous driving. Go for exotic cuisine for the evening meal but take a cab. Lucky Number 893 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer You might feel like busting out of the shell today and taking on the world. There's certainly urgency afoot and you might be snappier than usual (although every crab can be a little moody at times). You might find that what you want to do today is at odds with those around you and you won't feel moved to compromise. Throw your energy into some creative project or into some realm of deeper feeling otherwise you might end up arguing with your own shadow if there's no one else around. Lucky Number 260 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Leo You'll have pleasure and enjoyment on your mind today but others will have other ideas. You'll just have to go with the flow to some degree although it'll be important to create some freedom of movement and action for yourself. Think positively and look forward to the future and future possibilities. You could make very useful plans today or at least look forward to some good times to come. In the meantime, if partners are grumbling or cranky just rise above it all, your majesty. Lucky Number 913 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo With the Moon turned loose to roam through fiery Sagittarius in the solar fourth house of the Virgin, everything could be a little chaotic today in the home. This will be especially strong with Mercury, your life-ruler, still in the retro shadow. Your tongue can usually reduce the average person to tears when you've a mind to let it loose, even though your chosen demeanor is a little more sedate. You could turn it loose without even thinking. Watch out for steps and sharp edges. Lucky Number 738 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra There could be bickering today and you'll be bickering with the best. It's a day when nothing seems to go right but, unless you take the risk of serious accident by doing things foolishly or too fast, it's not all that wrong either. It just isn't quite right, is all. You can fight it out with anyone who'll listen, or instead, whistle your cares away with a breezy tune that tells the world you're not fussed. Solve problems with tangential thinking. Lucky Number 604 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio Money is an ongoing issue at the moment, so the best thing to do is take action in order to solve the problem by firing up the resource base. Is there anything extra you can do? Is there a new direction you can try? You're more frustrated and restless than you think. Remember, no one really knows what goes on deep down inside you, not even you, half the time! Your daily routine is closing in on you and urging you to look for new horizons. Go for it. Lucky Number 842 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius It's too easy to tell people it's 'My Way Or The Highway' today as the Moon glows in your first house of personality. Fortunately, most people will be more than happy to see that you get your way. Your charm and magnetism are especially strong while Luna passes through Sagittarius, so don't be afraid to ask for what (and who) you want. Lucky Number 949 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn Don't be afraid to ask for space if you need it today. Everyone needs to be alone now and then and this may be your time for solitude. Prayer and meditation can be especially healing for you, so make an effort to block out the world at some point this afternoon or evening. Some of you may experience spiritual or psychic insights that are uplifting. Lucky Number 656 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius Team spirit is strong as the Moon moves through optimistic Sagittarius and your eleventh house of friendship. You'll emerge as a strong leader as you work with others, but you may be faced with an opposing view or competition in the near future. Lay down a good foundation for your plans and ideas to guarantee future success. Lucky Number 831 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries