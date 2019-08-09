Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Friday, August 9, 2019
Aries
The changing Moon enters Sagittarius and your ninth house of travel, education and philosophy today. Far reaching changes in your life are likely during the next few months as the power of Jupiter touches this area of your life... you'll find the most profound shifts occurring in your belief system as you open your mind to new places and people.
Lucky Number804
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAquarius
Taurus
The changing Moon enters goal oriented Sagittarius and your eighth house of sex, money and power today. You'll be reminded in one way or another that money talks, but it's up to you whether or not you listen.... Try to spend time with your partner, or if it isn't possible, a close friend today. He or she may have surprising insights for you.
Lucky Number712
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
It's time to get personal with your mate, best friend or partner as the changing Moon enters your seventh house of significant others. Listening carefully to what your close associates are saying as well as what they are not saying will help you understand your relationships much better. Likewise, if you are not clear in your communication, you are at risk of being misunderstood.
Lucky Number569
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Cancer
The Moon moves into your sixth house of health and service, rewarding you for making healthy and responsible choices. Some Cancerians may experience a sixth sense about the quality of their environment, including the emotional state of co-workers. You can bring increased optimism and a positive attitude to the office, simply by wearing a smile.
Lucky Number374
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
Leo turns playful as the changing Moon enters jovial Sagittarius and your fifth house of pleasure and creativity. It may be hard to focus on serious business, and you really shouldn't have to. Fun is a necessary nutrient for the soul, so don't underestimate the value of goofing off a little. Find some children to play with or watch the Cartoon Channel this afternoon.
Lucky Number585
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
The changing Moon may turn your thoughts towards family concerns as she enters your fourth house of home and family. Memories of your childhood may also surface... don't be surprised if you dream of your childhood home as you sleep tonight. For some this may be a sweet dream, while others will experience this as a nightmare.
Lucky Number846
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Libra
With the changing Moon lighting up your third house of communication, you'll be inclined to speak up about your feelings and opinions. You may feel very passionate about your beliefs. Be sure to demonstrate your Libran tact in all you do today.
Lucky Number866
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Scorpio
Most Scorpions will be focused on their finances once the Moon moves into goal-oriented Sagittarius and the second house of money and values. You'll want to see what you can do to recycle and replenish your resources. Those of you involved in research could have an important breakthrough if you listen to your intuition.
Lucky Number118
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Sagittarius
It's time to strut your stuff as the changing Moon enters your first house of personality. Enjoy the increased emotional energy that the start of a new lunar cycle can bring; express yourself while you feel natural and easy.
Lucky Number543
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
With the changing Moon sliding into your twelfth house of solitude, many Sea-Goats will enjoy silence today. Avoid crowded places and unpleasant people in favor of quiet hideaways where you can cherish your own company. Turn in early so you can recharge your physical as well as spiritual batteries now that your lunar low cycle has begun.
Lucky Number611
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
With the changing Moon entering your eleventh house of friends and associates, you'll be ready to taste the joys of friendship. Unfortunately, the taste may be a bit too strong as fortunate Jupiter adds to the mix, but often our closest friends are agents of change and good fortune in our lives. You may find yourself thinking of someone special only to hear from them moments later.
Lucky Number921
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignScorpio
Pisces
You may be called on to save the day as the changing Moon enters your tenth house of career and reputation. You'll have all the strength you need, but don't be surprised if authority figures are less than helpful. Pour your compassionate nature on to troubled waters and you'll find allies where you least expect them. Make time for yourself on this busy day.
