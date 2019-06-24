Horoscopes for Monday, June 24, 2019

Aries What's up? You're in rather a low-key mood and you may also feel as though nothing is going right. Try to rise above all this gloom and doom, because it's one of those days when you have a tendency to be pessimistic and to allow problems to get to you. Family matters are a particular source of concern, but remember that you may be making mountains out of molehills. Lucky Number 643 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus A loved one needs a lot of attention today very convenient, but you have no option but to do what they want. Work off any annoyance by being busy around your home, and perhaps doing some tidying up or being creative in the garden. If you're shopping for domestic items, it will be tempting to buy things for the comfort they'll bring you. Lucky Number 351 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini It's very tempting to get bogged down in trivial facts and figures today, and then to get really annoyed if people dispute them or couldn't care less about them. By all means get totally wrapped up in minute details when you're by yourself because you'll have a whale of a time, but you should try to avoid inflicting them on other people if they simply aren't interested. Lucky Number 406 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer There's a clash today between your desire to have a good time and your ability to pay for it. This means you could be drawn to activities that are tempting but too expensive, such as going out to a swish restaurant with some friends and then wondering if your credit card can stand the additional burden that you're about to inflict on it. You should really economize, even though the idea probably won't appeal to you. Lucky Number 179 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo It's very easy to get on well with everyone around you now, especially if they're women, with one proviso - you've got to pay them plenty of attention. If anyone thinks they're being ignored or neglected they'll soon make their feelings known and you'll have to dance attendance on them. So keep them sweet to start off with, and then you won't have to spend the rest of the day making them feel wanted. Lucky Number 155 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Virgo Something that was meant to remain a secret could come to light today, much to your dismay and possible embarrassment. At least you could reduce the risk of this happening by not even hinting at anything you want to remain under wraps, so you don't have anything to reproach yourself for. Alternatively, you may be asked to keep a secret. But can you do it? Lucky Number 708 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Be careful if you're spending money today because it won't take much to make you part with lots of it. Maybe you're feeling emotionally neglected and you want to buy something in order to comfort yourself, or perhaps you simply can't resist snapping up every desirable item that you clap your eyes on. Unless you're absolutely loaded with cash you might have to impose some strict limits on the amount you spend. Lucky Number 730 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio Do your best not to get caught up in piffling little details that distract you from more important matters, especially if you're working on a project you hope will boost your reputation, or put your name in lights. Remember to keep track of important documents, letters and files because you'll waste a lot of time looking for them if you mislay them. Lucky Number 326 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius Do you have all lot on your plate today? It will be difficult for you to know what to do first, especially if you let yourself get in a flap or you're being hassled by people who are breathing down your neck. If you're overwhelmed by the amount of work you've got to do, tackle it in order of priority and consider asking for help. Lucky Number 980 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn The world feels like a lonely place today, whether or not that's really the case for you. As a result you're feeling isolated and shut off from other people, and you don't like it. Try not to indulge yourself too much in these miserable emotions because they'll only make you feel wretched. Instead, do something by yourself that increases your self-esteem and self-reliance. Lucky Number 412 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius A loved one will appreciate it if you make contact with them today. You might drop in to see them if you're in the area, or give them a call if you're further away. Basically, they want you to make a bit of a fuss of them so they'll feel special. This will be easier to do than you think, and the results will definitely be worth all your efforts. Lucky Number 309 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus