Horoscopes for Saturday, March 16, 2019

Aries
Discord at home may add to the pressure you face now; it seems that both the world and your family are conspiring against you. Of course you know that isn't true, but you may be supersensitive as the Moon activates your fourth house of home and family. You may need to find some time for yourself, preferably in a natural setting. Take a walk in the park or sit outside in your own backyard.
Lucky Number588
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
The Moon moves through creative Cancer and your third house of communications today and you may be ready to give someone a piece of your mind. Choose your words carefully, however . this could be the showdown at the OK Corral, so you don't want to show your hand prematurely. You have a chance to recruit others to your side now; make the most of your opportunities. Communication gets better as the day draws on.
Lucky Number670
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
The presence of the responsive Moon in your second house of personal finances may turn you into a real go-getter today. If you put your mind to it, you can achieve a lot. You may be uncharacteristically possessive during this transit, so resist the urge to bite someone's head off if they come to close to what is yours. The same holds true for your personal values. Financial obstructions ease later in the day.
Lucky Number840
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Anyone standing in your way is likely to be flattened as the emotional Moon clashes with stern Saturn and obstructive Pluto. However, communication improves later in the day, when whatever you express will come across with a great deal of power and charm, so use this to your advantage. However, what may seem perfectly normal and reasonable to you may seem over the top to someone less flexible.
Lucky Number134
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Leo
Some Lions may have a hard time getting out from under the covers today. Sleep late if that is what your body is telling you to do. Many of you will have strange and confusing dreams during this time frame . write them down for analysis later. This is a day for quiet pursuits and pleasures, so don't expect or demand too much of yourself.
Lucky Number387
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Virgo
Many Virgos will find friends and associates harder to handle as the sensitive Moon glides through moody Cancer today. Lively debates are likely and much can be accomplished while this energy lasts. However, keep personal discussions on a pleasant level, as you are likely to be misunderstood. Don't forward any cheeky email!
Lucky Number843
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
You may need to step around touchy superiors as those in authority are likely to be bombastic now. Ugly scenes may happen in public view, but you can easily steer clear of them. Forewarned is forearmed, so bite your tongue and count to ten when the unreasonable demands of others make you want to scream.
Lucky Number341
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Scorpio
Scorpio is loaded with enthusiasm as the Moon dances in romantic Cancer. Although some serious upsets are indicated earlier in the day, this is nevertheless a wonderful day for you to be among others, especially foreigners and cultural types. Your natural ability to fascinate is enhanced, while a sense of excitement prevails. It would be a shame for you to hide yourself away from the rest of the world. If you are currently home bound, find a simpatico group to chat with online!
Lucky Number216
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Sagittarius
The emotional Moon moves through your eighth house of sex, money and power today, causing some of you to feel your passions rising. It may be nearly impossible for you to keep your emotions on an even keel, but if you step back from each situation you will at least be able to maintain self-control. Romantic relationships may require emotional declarations of love under this transit.
Lucky Number845
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
The emotional Moon may contribute intensity to heated debates between you and your closest associates. Sea Goats involved in competition will be especially driven to win, as it seems your very life depends upon it. As volatile as today's energy might be, you can put it to good use by tackling a project with someone you enjoy working with.
Lucky Number324
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Aquarius
The Moon in moody Cancer could contribute to a case of indigestion for you today. Uncooperative co-workers and surly customers may have you ready to scream. A brisk walk around the building may help you release stress hormones as they seem to build endlessly throughout the day. Later in the day should be a lot better.
Lucky Number475
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
The Moon in your fifth house of pleasure creates beautiful energy with the Sun in your sign. Anything you do will be done with gusto as emotions increase in passion. Some may have romantic opportunities of a rather intense nature as powerful Pluto lends a keynote. Those of you involved in creative projects will make progress under today's influences.
Comments