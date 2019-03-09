Horoscopes for Saturday, March 9, 2019

Aries
This is not a day to sit around and watch television; there is fun and excitement waiting for you if you'll go out and find it. Spending time with good friends or your partner will be good for your soul. In fact, you can lead the gang into some pretty wild situations if you so choose .People will be looking to you for adventure, so show them your fearless side!
Lucky Number486
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Taurus
This is a good time for prayer and meditation, no matter what your creed. Not that there is anything wrong, simply that today is a good day for reaching greater understanding through quiet contemplation. Prayer is not reserved for times of trouble; prayer can be a joyful, thankful expression of your soul. Surround yourself with fresh flowers and enjoy nature's beauty today.
Lucky Number152
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Gemini
Your adoring public may await you, but your partner or best friend may not agree with today's agenda. If you're torn between your ambitions and the needs of others, blame it on stern Saturn and obstructive Pluto .Frustration in relationships is bound to be your middle name, as if it wasn't the story of your life already!
Lucky Number571
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
If you find yourself dealing with extended family members today, you may end up with indigestion. Family relationships may seem pleasant on the surface but are likely to be seething with resentment underneath. It seems the harder you try to please, the less you are appreciated. The trick is just to be yourself, whether they like it or not. You may be surprised at the results.
Lucky Number972
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Pleasure and pain may go hand in hand today. Some of you may take delight in more dangerous pursuits, while others will simply not know when to say enough of everyday pleasures. The Pleasure Principle was intended to measure at what point does enjoyment become discomfort; only you can say.
Lucky Number630
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Virgo
Disturbing dreams and intense emotions could dominate the day; try to look at this discomfort as a healing process. As you grow spiritually, you may need to face those who have helped produce much of your inner torment. The only way out is forgiveness . you don't have to trust or even like someone who has hurt you in the past, but forgiveness is the key to setting yourself free.
Lucky Number971
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Libra
Dreams you have early this morning may help you tap into your intuition. Write down anything you remember and share it with a close friend. Your connection with a sibling or neighbor is strong now, giving you the opportunity to share. Now that aggressive Mars is in your eighth house of sex, power and money, you may need to talk about the current pressures in your life.
Lucky Number936
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
Be guarded with your safety and belongings now. Don't leave your property out in the open where others have a clear view. Be especially aware of your surroundings when in crowded public places, the ultimate smorgasbord for pickpockets everywhere.
Lucky Number961
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
Positive energy is yours today, so take advantage of opportunities that come your way. This is not the day to sit at home and watch television; get out and explore your world. Spending time with family members is also favoured, so consider a going for a picnic lunch or a bicycle ride together. Fresh air and good company are all you really need today.
Lucky Number702
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Capricorn
Today is potentially very intense as the Moon clashes with stern Saturn and obstructive Pluto. You may feel agitated and home life is likely to be disturbed. For some, this is a good day for spiritual healing and rebirth. Realize that endings are necessary to make the way for new beginnings; allow yourself to grieve that which you have lost.
Lucky Number395
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
The Moon moves through dynamic Aries today, clashing with stern Saturn and obstructive Pluto. Aquarians treasure their friendships and are able to mingle with all personalities. You may find yourself especially drawn to dynamic anti-establishment types. Some may say startling and disturbing things that anger you, but will ultimately get you thinking.
Lucky Number807
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Courage and integrity are all you need to succeed at this time .Those born under the sign of Capricorn or who have Capricorn Rising can be very helpful to you now. A beautiful aspect to Jupiter will give you an enthusiastic lift as the day draws on.
