Horoscopes for Monday, February 25, 2019

Aries
Once the Moon enters your ninth house of travel and adventure, many of you will be ready to have fun with friends. The next two days may find you itching to do something new and exciting. Why not take a day trip to a place of interest not far from your home town? Those of you who truly live in the middle of nowhere can always rent a foreign film.
Lucky Number633
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
You might find yourself feeling a bit moody today as the Moon enters your eighth house of sex, money, and power. In fact, the next two days or so may be rather intense, so plan to exercise your frustration today. It isn't that anyone has done anything wrong, it's just that it seems you are working very hard, but not getting anywhere. That isn't really true, you know. Have faith.
Lucky Number581
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Gemini
The changing Moon enters your seventh house of partnerships, urging you to spend more time with a mate or business partner. Some may be faced with increasing pressure from a competitor... tempers may flare as you jockey for position. Challenge yourself to be your very best and you will win either way.
Lucky Number903
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
The changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service today, making this a good time for health maintenance. Pay attention to what you eat and how you prepare it. Make sure the environment in which you have your meals is peaceful and aids digestion. If you detest exercise and sweat, consider investing in a good pair of walking shoes and going for regular strolls. You may enjoy your walks so much you'll forget that walking's good for you!
Lucky Number978
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Leo
The changing Moon enters your fifth house of romance and creativity, helping you to be more light hearted. This is a good day for play, so make time for fun and frolic. If you are tempted to stay inside and prepare your taxes, let your inner child talk you out of it. There will be time for business and responsibilities later. Run wild and free while the time is right.
Lucky Number929
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Virgo
The changing Moon enters your fourth house of home and family, urging you to slow down a bit. The next two days will bring up issues related to your past, your childhood, and your family relationships. Some of this may be upsetting for you, especially those of you who are struggling in a personal relationship. Take time now to appreciate the love you have.
Lucky Number173
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Libra
The Moon slips into your third house of communication, making this afternoon especially busy. You may have more phone calls and texts than usual to return, plus an unusual amount of email to respond to. Speak your mind with your loved ones and take time to communicate with your children. No one can read your mind, so if you are misunderstood it is your own fault.
Lucky Number144
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Scorpio
Money matters may be very important to you as the changing Moon enters your second house of personal finances today. Intense feelings about what you have and what you want may dominate the next two days as the emotional Moon links up with powerful Pluto. Because of Pluto's transformative nature, you may find that your mode of communication is in the process of changing.
Lucky Number844
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
The Moon sweeps into your first house of personality, helping you to feel rejuvenated. If you feel sluggish this morning, rest assured you will have increased energy and passion over the next two days. Find time to spend doing the things that are uplifting and healthy for your spirit. Others will notice your improved vitality and will want to be around you.
Lucky Number984
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
The changing Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to spend some time alone today. It is important to spend time reviewing the events of the past month in order to begin the next cycle without repeating the same mistakes. Release your fears and disappointments, forgiving yourself and others. Recharge your spiritual batteries by spending time in natural surroundings.
Lucky Number236
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
You'll enjoy a social evening even though you may end up spending more money than you planned to. The Moon moves from moody Scorpio to friendly Sagittarius, making it easy to enjoy the company of others. Talking about your plans for the future and strategies to improve the local and global communities may really get your blood pumping. Let your creative juices flow!
Lucky Number343
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
You may be concerned with popular opinion as the Moon enters your tenth house of career and status today. Your place in the community is undergoing significant change as mighty Jupiter, your life-ruler makes his stately journey through your tenth house. People in authority may be moody and changeable now, so steer clear of unnecessary confrontations.
