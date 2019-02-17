Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, February 17, 2019

February 17, 2019 08:26 PM

Aries

March 21-April 19

The changing Moon enters creative, dramatic Leo and your fifth house of romance and pleasure later today. Even if you're stuck behind a desk from nine to five, make room in your life for playtime. All work and no play is sure to make the Ram cranky, so find a way to wiggle your toes and dance in your seat if you must. Children also need your attention, so give it generously.

Lucky Number

264

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The changing Moon slides into your fourth house of home and family, so many Bulls will find today to be a series of struggles, first with your responsibilities to your job and then with your responsibilities at home. Finding a balance will be difficult, but it is important for you to make time for yourself. Otherwise, you may end up blowing a fuse.

Lucky Number

672

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Gemini

May 21-June 21

After a day of financial focus the changing Moon enters dramatic Leo and your third house of communication. Many of you will be ready to speak up if you have kept quiet lately; go ahead and share your views. The pace of life may quicken during the next two days, keeping the Twins busy. A secret message you receive late tonight may have romantic overtones. Could it be you have a secret admirer?

Lucky Number

525

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The Moon moves into your second house of personal finances later today, making this a good time for you to take inventory of your resources. You may find that some of your money is being wasted in mysterious ways; check your bills to make sure that there are no false charges. You will need to organize and manage your money wisely over the next several years in order to prosper.

Lucky Number

406

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

Once the changing Moon enters your first house of personality, you will be able to make your grand entrance tonight. Your natural charm and charisma will be increased with the Moon's passage through your sign, so enjoy the attention. However, do be aware of how your significant other may be feeling at this time. He or she may need more attention than you have been giving lately.

Lucky Number

184

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

After a day of fortunate opportunity and fun with friends, the Moon floats into your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, beginning your lunar low cycle. You may find that you have less energy and wish to spend more time alone; this is natural, so honor your need to rest. Find ways to recharge your spiritual batteries and refresh your soul now. Scented candles and soft music can help soothe you after a long day's work.

Lucky Number

979

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

The changing Moon enters your eleventh house of friends and associates, giving you plenty of social opportunities. However, the chance of deception or confusion among friends during the next two days is high, so try to keep things light and impersonal. A difference of opinion or an inappropriate sexual attraction may be contributing to tension in your social circle.

Lucky Number

715

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

After a day of romance and pleasure, lit up by an excellent opportunity, the Moon slips into your tenth house of career and reputation, increasing the pressure on you at work. Misunderstandings with superiors and confusion among authority figures may cause you grief. Make sure you are clear in all your communications. Maintain your balance by finding time for yourself as well as your responsibilities.

Lucky Number

954

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

If the intensity has been a bit wearing, you'll be delighted to learn that the Moon moves into your ninth house of travel and philosophy, stimulating different scenes and ideas. The opinions and beliefs of others are likely to become more prominent in your life over the next two days, and this may not be very pleasant. Try to listen more and speak less as you find out more about the world around you.

Lucky Number

089

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Good communication and lively interactions bring a good chance of success today. Then the Moon swans into regal Leo, your house of money, sex and power, calling your attention to the balance of power in your life. This is often reflected in your sex life and your shared finances. There may be some confusion concerning your personal resources and the resources you share; it won't hurt for you to be conservative in your accounting tonight.

Lucky Number

240

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

All work and no play makes Jack a dull cabbage, but later on the changing Moon enters dramatic Leo and your seventh house of significant others, turning your attention to your closest relationships. The next two days or so may prove to be critical in matters of love and war, so ground yourself well now. Avoid misunderstandings and confusion by speaking up about your perceptions and expectations. Guard against deception.

Lucky Number

189

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

It's a delightful day for the Fish, full of pleasure and joy. But later in the day the Moon awakens your house of health and service, so it's back to work for you! Those in the healing professions may be dealing with an especially difficult case these days; this person or situation has much to teach you about life. Do your best to be helpful without being vulnerable. You can become drained easily by psychic vampires. Too many Pisces become martyrs, so keep a healthy measure of self-interest.

Lucky Number

606

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

