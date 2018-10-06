Horoscopes for Saturday, October 6, 2018

Aries
Your imagination can create worlds of wonder today so don't hesitate to express your creative ideas. Children can bring great pleasure, so spend some time with the young ones in your life. Love and romance are sublime, but possibly bittersweet and elusive. No matter; the greatest love stories are about love found, love lost and the painful pleasure of longing.
Lucky Number289
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
The Moon enters Virgo, stimulating your romance and creativity sector. Some Bulls may be feeling an epiphany coming on... no matter how many times you have been reborn spiritually, it's always nice to feel new again. With Pluto daring you to go deeper, you may be ready for something completely different this time around. Follow your heart and see where it leads.
Lucky Number724
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
Today should be less hectic than yesterday, allowing you to focus more. There are errands to run, phone calls to make and email to answer, but you should be able to multitask effectively. By this evening, you'll be ready to curl up in bed with a good book and a glass of wine to help you escape the pressures of the day. Take a few deep breaths and relax.
Lucky Number354
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Cancer
The Moon in Virgo and your house of communications makes you feel like a gabfest.. Take this opportunity to respond to your phone calls and email; you'll be extra efficient and effective with words. Someone at work may get on your nerves by saying something that doesn't sit right with you; let it slide if you want to make a good impression on 'higher ups'.
Lucky Number116
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Leo
Once the Moon has entered Virgo and your second house of finances, it's time to get down to business and review your values and priorities. What can you spend less time doing so that you can spend more time with the ones you love? Remember, love often involves many little sacrifices.
Lucky Number948
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Virgo
The Moon enters Virgo and your first house of personality today, helping to give you an edge in everything you do. Your charm and grace are at an all-time high for the next two days; even those suffering from depression or frustration will find it is easier to express themselves with positive results. Be open to love and other little miracles now.
Lucky Number491
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Your lunar low begins as the Moon enters Virgo and your twelfth house of secrets this evening, urging you to spend some quiet time alone. This is a good time to think about the events of the past month as you enter your low lunar cycle. Turn in early tonight so you will feel more refreshed tomorrow.
Lucky Number749
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignPisces
Scorpio
Keep a cool head as stress from yesterday continues... things should improve by this evening, when the Moon enters Virgo and your eleventh house of friends and associates. Consider going out for coffee or drinks this evening with someone you can trust. You may just need to vent and blow off steam with someone who understands your position. Shake off the stress!
Lucky Number159
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Sagittarius
The Moon moves through Virgo and your tenth house of career and reputation, putting the focus on work. Just like a Monday. You may find a few power struggles underway with your so-called superiors; hang in there, and be sure to go through the proper channels. It's a stressful day thanks to the cosmic aspects, so head home early and settle into your comfort zone.
Lucky Number832
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
With the Moon moving through Virgo and your ninth house of travel and adventure, it's time to try anything new. Even if all you do is ordered something you haven't tried yet from your favourite restaurant, you need to expand your horizons a bit. Capricorn often takes comfort in the tried-and-true, but there is a part of you that longs for the excitement of change.
Lucky Number733
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
The Moon moves through Virgo and your eighth house of power, sex and money today. Keep your desk in order as superiors may be watching you closely. It's nothing personal... just part of the normal review process. Keep the personal phone calls to a minimum, and keep your ears open for important information you can use to your benefit. It's definitely an all-business day.
Lucky Number940
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Pisces
The Moon moves through Virgo and your seventh house of marriage and partnership, urging you to focus on your relationship with your most significant other. Even if your most significant other is your cat or your dog, this individual needs your undivided attention. Take time out for the two of you and really savour the pleasure of companionship.
