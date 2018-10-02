Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, October 2, 2018

October 02, 2018 02:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Your public life may be at odds with your private concerns today and you should keep your worries to yourself. It seems people want to know all about you and will broadcast any information given to them. Avoid telling your co-workers or neighbors about your family affairs unless you want to be the subject of the day.

Lucky Number

341

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The Moon moves through emotional Cancer and your third house of communications, urging you to open up. Expressing personal feeling does not always come easy to the Bull, who would often prefer to remain silent. Listening to music can help you loosen up and express your views. You may even find that a song says exactly what it is that you can't say yourself.

Lucky Number

429

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Take stock of your resources and see to the maintenance of your possessions as the Moon encourages good stewardship during this time frame. The better care you take of what you have, the longer they will last. Some Twins may need to apply this idea to their closest relationships as well! It's important not to take anyone or anything for granted.

Lucky Number

770

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The emotive Moon and assertive Mars combine well today, making this a good time to express yourself. Let those who are closest to you know what you are thinking and feeling... believe it or not, they are truly interested. You will find that just talking about things helps you to find solutions to your most pressing problems.

Lucky Number

269

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

You may feel as though this is the dark before the dawn, but don't worry. The mysterious Moon is moving through your twelfth house of secrets and solitude, urging you to spend more time alone. This may not be the best night to socialize, even if you are invited. Instead, seek out gentle people and quiet places and take your time.

Lucky Number

113

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Team work is favoured as the Moon continues to move through your eleventh house of group goals and ideals; be sure to listen to what everyone has to say about a community project. You will find that many ideas have merit, so take the time to think over all the potentials. It may be time to lend a sympathetic ear to a friend in need... remember, sometimes just listening is all that is necessary.

Lucky Number

104

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

The pressure on you to perform is high today, whether you are a CEO or a volunteer in your community. You should be able to charm everyone despite the tension. However, do guard against drinking too much alcohol when mixing business with pleasure. It will be too easy to let down your guard and say the wrong things if you are not careful.

Lucky Number

190

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Enjoy a cultural exchange with friends today... whether you try a new cuisine or take in a foreign movie, explore the world around you. Trying new things can keep you young and interested in life, so if you have been feeling dull and lifeless, this may be just the medicine you need. Best of all, if you are with friends, you can have a shared adventure!

Lucky Number

701

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Healing comes as the Moon moves through your eighth house of intimacy and again, dreams you have in the early morning hours may hold the key. It is so easy to get caught up in the material world and not see the value of a more spiritual approach... if you feel like you are losing your connection to the Infinite, spend time in quiet meditation.

Lucky Number

905

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Both married and single Sea-Goats will enjoy today's romantic vibes as the Mars moves to seduce a vulnerable Venus, urging you to express your feelings of love and affection. This is also a good day to play, so avoid serious work if at all possible. The emphasis continues to be on strengthening close relationships through sharing, so be supportive of your loved ones today.

Lucky Number

400

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The Moon sails through nurturing Cancer and your sixth house of service, helping you to be productive today. Pay attention to quality and detail as you complete your tasks... everything from the food you serve and eat, to the way you file your papers. If you have time, organize your desk for better efficiency.

Lucky Number

840

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Pisces

February 19-March 20

A romantic interlude is definitely in the stars, as the tender Moon moves through your fifth house of romance and creativity. Let yourself enjoy a playful mood, saving serious matters for another day. Spend time with the children in your life and be sure to get in touch with the child inside. Artistic endeavors can benefit from this transit, so let your ideas flow.

Lucky Number

304

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

