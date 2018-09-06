Blink-182 is out, Social Distortion is in for Saturday’s Surf Ranch Pro in Lemoore

It’s look like Blink-182 won’t be playing this weekend’s World’s Surf League event at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore, after all.

Instead, SoCal heartland rockers Social Distortion will headline Saturday night’s event, according to the World Surf League, which will honor refund requests through email at ticketing@worldsurfleague.com.

Requests much be received by 8 a.m. Saturday and include the name and email address of the ticket buyer. Refunds will be processed within 72 hours.

Blink-182 canceled its entire fall tour, which included a headlining spot at Riot Fest in Chicago. The cancellation came at doctor’s orders for drummer Travis Barker, according to a message to fans on Facebook.

The World Surf League holds the inaugural Founders' Cup of Surfing contest at the WSL Surf Ranch On May 5-6, 2018, in Lemoore, California. First round action on the man-made wave was held Saturday afternoon.

“Medical issues have sidelined Travis per doctors’ orders. Trav’s medical team anticipated that he would be well enough by fall to tour but after recent checkups, they were not able to clear him in time for the scheduled run of dates.”

Barker has been suffering medical issues for the past few months.

It’s been the longest 4 weeks without playing drums. I played through two shows in Vegas with infection and blood clots before I was able to get a clear diagnosis from a doctor. Here’s an update on my road to recovery. https://t.co/TuN0gsyr7i — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) July 9, 2018

As a replacement act, Social Distortion seems like a good fit for the surf league’s event in the central San Joaquin Valley, regardless of singer Mike Ness’ recent altercation with a fan in Sacramento. While the band offers a more mature (or less sophomoric) take on punk rock than Blink-182, it did help pioneer the SoCal scene in the ’80s and ’90s and remains popular.