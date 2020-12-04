‘What a gift.’ Fresno State professor competes on one of Alex Trebek’s last ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes

Fresno State professor Fred Nelson, on stage with “Jeopardy!” host Alek Trebek, Sept. 15. Jeopardy!

It’s one thing to be a contestant on “Jeopardy!” — to take and pass the online test, and then a secondary test and audition, then wait up to 18 months in the contestant pool before finally being called into the studio and up behind the podium.

To get there and be complimented by Alex Trebek, that’s a whole other wonder.

“If he tells you it’s a really good game, it’s like ‘Oh, boy,’” says Fred Nelson, a Fresno State professor who competed on the popular quiz show in September for an episode that aired Thursday night.

Nelson won, with a final score of $20,001 and will appear on the show again 7 p.m. Friday on ABC30.

Nelson has been a “Jeopardy!” fan since he was a kid, recalling watching the show at a friend’s house after school in the late ‘60s. This is actually the second time he auditioned. He made it all the way to the contestant pool in 2009 but was never called up. He took the test again in January — and passed — and got another audition and practice game — over Zoom — before getting the call from producers that they wanted him on the show.

Sign up for our Food & Drink Newsletter Be the first to know about the latest food, drink and restaurant news in the Fresno area. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I was not as nervous as I thought I was going to be,” Nelson says.

“It happens pretty quickly.”

He wasn’t quite prepared for how quickly the game goes. It’s well known among “Jeopardy!” fans that using the clicker is difficult. But the wagering can also be hard, Nelson says. Contestants don’t get much time to think about the strategy of how much to wager on a question.

The pace of the game doesn’t really allow for it.

Trebek showed no signs of sickness

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Some of that was driven by Trebek himself.

He wasted no time, Nelson says.

“He knew how much it meant to people and did his best with every minute.”

Nelson says the host showed no signs of being sick with pancreatic cancer, which he was diagnosed with last year. Trebek, who had hosted the show for more than 35 years, was hosting the show until late October and died Nov. 9 at the age of 80.

His final episode of “Jeopardy!” will air on Christmas Day.

“I really salute his courage,” Nelson says,

Some people think Trebek was “Jeopardy!” and wonder how the game will fare in his absence. But Nelson says there’s a legacy in the game itself that will never go away.

“It’s a different kind of a game show,” he says. Contestants can be as formal and serious as the like. They don’t have to make themselves look silly to be successful on the show.

“It’s something you can feel real proud about.”

Everyone should take the ‘Jeopardy!’ test

And while the show many seem daunting, Nelson would urge anyone to take the test. It can be found online.

“Everybody has that category that they’re an expert in.”

Nelson’s categories never came up. There were no questions about “Lord of the Rings” or science teacher pedagogy. Still, he wouldn’t change anything about the way he played the game or his experience. He said he keeps in contact with his fellow competitors in a Facebook group for past contestants.

“I have no regrets.”

New host takes dig at Fresno?

Meanwhile, Trebek’s first replacement host, Ken Jennings, was watching an old John Ford movie on Wednesday (in honor of the late host) and took a dig at Fresno on Twitter.

“’The Grapes of Wrath’ is probably the only movie where the happy ending is a family moving to Fresno,” Jennings wrote. John Ford directed the film version of the John Steinbeck novel in 1940 about life during the Dust Bowl era.

The tweet garnered dozens of replies, no shortage of which including the ubiquitous “Fres-yes” tag.

Someone did point out to Jennings that the night’s show winner was from Fresno.