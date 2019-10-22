Fresno Beehive
He’s the guy you can thank for all things Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Hear his story at Fresno City
Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are having a moment, it seems.
Since its inception in the 1990s, the spicy-red, finger-staining snack, has made the jump from popular junk food to pop-culture phenomenon, making its way out of the bag and on to food plates.
And also clothing and music and eBay, where the bidding on a single odd-shaped cheeto went off the rails and upwards of $90,000.
The man to thank for all the hype is Richard Montañez, a Mexican immigrant who created the snack while a janitor at Frito-Lay. He has since become the Vice President of Multicultural Sales and Community Promotions for PepsiCo’s North American divisions and the God Father of Hispanic Branding.
There is a Hollywood biopic in the works.
Montañez will be sharing his story Monday, Oct. 28, at Fresno City College as part of the university’s speakers forum. A meet-and-greet will follow.
Details: Noon, Oct. 28. Fresno City College, Old Administration Building Auditorium. 559-489-2218, www.fresnocitycollege.edu
Other noteworthy events
▪ Luke Combs, 7 p.m. Friday. Save Mart Center. $25-$50. 559-278-3400, www.ticketmaster.com
▪ Michael Graves, 7 p.m. Saturday. Fulton55, 857 E. Divisadero Ave. $20-$25. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
▪ Christela Alonzo, 8 p.m. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $37.50-$70.50. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com
▪ Clovis Fest, 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Old Town Clovis. Free. 559-299-7363, clovischamber.com
▪ Hot Girl Halloween with DJ Kay Rich, Eric Bellinger and Kamaiyah, 7 p.m. Thursday. Chukchansi Park, 1800 Tulare St. $15. 18 and up. Search event on Facebook.
Comments