He’s the guy you can thank for all things Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Hear his story at Fresno City

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are having a moment, it seems.

Since its inception in the 1990s, the spicy-red, finger-staining snack, has made the jump from popular junk food to pop-culture phenomenon, making its way out of the bag and on to food plates.

And also clothing and music and eBay, where the bidding on a single odd-shaped cheeto went off the rails and upwards of $90,000.

The man to thank for all the hype is Richard Montañez, a Mexican immigrant who created the snack while a janitor at Frito-Lay. He has since become the Vice President of Multicultural Sales and Community Promotions for PepsiCo’s North American divisions and the God Father of Hispanic Branding.

There is a Hollywood biopic in the works.

Montañez will be sharing his story Monday, Oct. 28, at Fresno City College as part of the university’s speakers forum. A meet-and-greet will follow.

Details: Noon, Oct. 28. Fresno City College, Old Administration Building Auditorium. 559-489-2218, www.fresnocitycollege.edu

