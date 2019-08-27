Fresno Beehive

No figs or pigs, but there will be vegan cheese at this Fresno food blogger’s pop-up dinner

Eat Figs, Not Pigs new plant-based vegan blog

Ashley Hankins-Marchetti and Ashlee Marchetti have started a new blog featuring plant-based comfort vegan food By
Ashley Hankins-Marchetti has created a following as a chef and creative force behind the vegan food blog Eat Figs, Not Pigs. She’s also become known in the pop-up foodies scene for her creations (like Loaded Vegan Frito Boats, for example).

On Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2), Eats Figs, Not Pigs is hosting a Italian-themed vegan dinner at Max’s Bistro and Bar on Bullard Avenue. There are no animal products or bi-products in any part of the seven course prix fixe meal.

There is a French onion soup with vegan Gruyère cheese. Tickets are limited.

Details: 5 p.m. Monday. Max’s Bistro and Bar, 1784 Bullard Ave. $75. www.eventbrite.com

