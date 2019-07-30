‘Bluesapalooza’ in Mammoth Lakes offers weekend getaway with bands and brews

Trombone Shorty headlines the Mammoth Festival of Beers and Bluesapalooza, Aug. 1-4, 2019 in Mammoth Lakes, CA. Archives

Mammoth Lakes sits at 8,000 feet, near Yosemite National Park in the Eastern High Sierra. It’s a mountain resort town among the pines a place, ready built outdoor fun. Think skiing (in the winter), or golfing, kayaking, rock climbing, mountain biking, fishing, hiking and camping.

All things considered, it could arguably be an ideal setting for a summer getaway, like to a summer music festival, for example.

The Mammoth Festival of Beers and Bluesapalooza runs Thursday to Sunday with solid lineup of blues, R&B and soul musicians (Trombone Shorty, Buddy Guy headline) plus more than 100 craft breweries (Sierra Nevada, Russian River, as two examples). Single and multi-day tickets are available.

Details: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday and Sunday. The Woods at Mammoth Lakes, 5701 Minaret Road, Mammoth Lakes. $25-$99 or $180-$350 for multi-day. 888-992-7397, ext. 1, mammothbluesbrewsfest.com

Other noteworthy events

▪ Devin The Dude, 8 p.m. Saturday. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St. $10-$25. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com

▪ Zoofari, 5 p.m. Saturday. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave. $16-$20, $10-$16 children 2-11. Prices increase day of event. 559-498-5910, fresnochaffeezoo.org

▪ “Carmen”, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. $24.40-$49.50. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com

▪ Cirque du Bizarre, 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tower Lounge, 805 E. Olive Ave. $5. 21 plus. Search event on Facebook

▪ “Stutterer Interrupted”, release party 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave. Free, with books for sale. www.ninagcomedian.com

▪ Fig Gig, 7 p.m. Aug. 8. Fig Garden Village. 790 W. Shaw Ave. Free. 559-412-5296, www.shopfiggardenvillage.com