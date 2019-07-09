You can see Thomas Campbell’s new skateboard documentary in Visalia with a live soundtrack

Want to try skateboarding? Here’s how to get started Nate Alseth, of The Board Room in Boise, explains what you need to know about buying your first skateboard. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nate Alseth, of The Board Room in Boise, explains what you need to know about buying your first skateboard.

“Ye Olde Destruction” is a car movie masquerading as a skateboarding documentary.

Or maybe it’s the other way around.

Think “Mad Maxx,” only slightly less dystopian. There’s even a destruction derby-style finale, where the cars become obstacles for the skaters to ride.

Directed by well-know skateboard artist/photographer/filmmaker Thomas Campbell, the documentary was shot on 16-mm film over the past seven years and follows two cars (a ’70s Cadillac and black Ford station wagon) each with a collection of skaters on a road trip that includes stops through the central San Joaquin Valley — including Bakersfield and Visalia, where the film gets a screening Friday at Cellar Door.

The event is being put on by Sound N Vision Foundation and Um Yeah Arts as a fundraiser and performance art piece, curated by Visalia native Darren Lee.

Lee has assembled a cast of musicians — longtime friends like Marc Dwelle, Caleb Gomes and Aaron Estes plus some players from Santa Cruz — to perform the film’s score, live.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday. The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Vislaia. $10. All ages. 559-636-9463, www.ticketweb.com

