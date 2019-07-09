Fresno Beehive

Fresno Beehive

You can see Thomas Campbell’s new skateboard documentary in Visalia with a live soundtrack

Want to try skateboarding? Here’s how to get started

Nate Alseth, of The Board Room in Boise, explains what you need to know about buying your first skateboard. By
Up Next
Nate Alseth, of The Board Room in Boise, explains what you need to know about buying your first skateboard. By

Ye Olde Destruction” is a car movie masquerading as a skateboarding documentary.

Or maybe it’s the other way around.

Think “Mad Maxx,” only slightly less dystopian. There’s even a destruction derby-style finale, where the cars become obstacles for the skaters to ride.

Directed by well-know skateboard artist/photographer/filmmaker Thomas Campbell, the documentary was shot on 16-mm film over the past seven years and follows two cars (a ’70s Cadillac and black Ford station wagon) each with a collection of skaters on a road trip that includes stops through the central San Joaquin Valley — including Bakersfield and Visalia, where the film gets a screening Friday at Cellar Door.

The event is being put on by Sound N Vision Foundation and Um Yeah Arts as a fundraiser and performance art piece, curated by Visalia native Darren Lee.

Lee has assembled a cast of musicians — longtime friends like Marc Dwelle, Caleb Gomes and Aaron Estes plus some players from Santa Cruz — to perform the film’s score, live.

Details: 7 p.m. Friday. The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Vislaia. $10. All ages. 559-636-9463, www.ticketweb.com

Other noteworthy events

Dude Perfect, 7 p.m. Saturday. Save Mart Center. $23-$118. 559-278-3400, www.ticketmaster.com

Justin Moore, 8 p.m. Saturday. Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino, 711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold. $55-$65, 866-794-6946, chukchansigold.com

In a Landscape concert series, 3 p.m. Saturday. Central Sierra Historical Society and Museum 42642 Tollhouse Rd., Shaver Lake. $25-$100. 559-841-4478, sierrahistorical.org

Jamie Kennedy, 7 p.m. Saturday. Tower Theatre, 815. E. Olive Ave. $29.50. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com

X-Raided, 8 p.m. Saturday. Fulton 55, 875 E. Divisadero Ave. $30. 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com

“Newsies”, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. Saroyan Theatre, 700 M St. $39-$94. 559-445-8100, www.ticketmaster.com

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Joshua Tehee
Joshua Tehee

Joshua Tehee covers breaking news, with a focus on entertainment and a heavy emphasis on the Central Valley music scene. You can see him share the area’s top entertainment options Friday mornings on KMPH’s “Great Day.”

  Comments  