How you can meet Rae Dunn, the Fresno-born artist behind the sought-after pottery line

Fresno’s Rae Dunn has made her dog, Wilma, the star of a new book. Special to The Bee

In certain artistic circles (and many a Pinterest board, no doubt) Rae Dunn is a dominant force.

The Bullard High School graduate is known for creating a line of super-sought-after pottery home good influenced by the Japanese wabi-sabi aesthetic. These are simple, off-white pieces, adorned with lettering, such as mugs that read “coffee,” or “early bird” or “super mom.”

The line is available at TJ Maxx, Home Goods and Marshall’s across the United States, for those who go looking.

Dunn is also a celebrated author, with a series of books, including a collection of photos of her dog Wilma.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

WIlma gets to look at a copy of a book that features photos of her.

Dunn will be in Fresno on Saturday, June 8, to sign copies of her latest book, “In Pursuit of Inspiration: Trust Your Instincts and Make More Art.” The free event runs 1-4 p.m. at Root at 1424 Fulton Street and is expected to draw a crowd.

At a book signing in Oakland, people starting lining up five hours early.

This is a chance to meet Dunn and also get your hands on a limited-run tote that will be for sale (a collaboration between the artist and the store).

Dunn will also be giving out sketchbooks to the first few dozen guests.

In anticipation of any lines, there will be a food truck on hand (Taste Kitchen), plus ice cream from Ampersand and Flora Flower Cart (to keep with the theme).

Rae Dunn will be signing her latest book “In Pursuit of Inspiration,” June 8, 2019 at Root in downtown Fresno, CA. The store collaborated with Dunn and a limited-run tote bag. Root

Details: 1-4 p.m., Saturday. Root, 1424 Fulton St. Free. 559-540-0460