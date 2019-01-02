Fresno Beehive

On ‘The Voice,’ Rudy Parris was the new ‘Bakersfield sound.’ He also plays the blues

By Joshua Tehee

January 02, 2019 11:12 AM

Through his run on season three of “The Voice” and on a subsequent debut album, Rudy Parris represented the central San Joaquin Valley and the new Bakersfield sound. The singer/guitarist cut his teeth with a residency at the Crystal Palace with none other than Buck Owens.

But Parris owes as much to the blues.

Along with Owens and Merle Haggard, Parris cites blues guitarists as his greatest influences — specifically Stevie Ray Vaughan and BB King, whom he will honor on Friday with a live tribute at the Tower Theatre.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday. 815 E. Olive Ave. $25-$35. 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com

This week’s other noteworthy events

Bald Eagle tour. 8 a.m. Saturday, Sunday. Millerton Lake. $20, reservations required. 559-822-2332, search event on Facebook

Eros/Eighteen Hundreds, double album release. 6 p.m. Saturday. Tower District Records, 1930 Echo Ave. Free. All ages. 559-478-4034, search event on Facebook

Renegades of Rage. 8 p.m. Saturday. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $10, all ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com

Victoria tea. 3 p.m. Sunday. Fresno Art Museum 2233 N. First St. $60. 559-266-1800, valleypbs.org/victoriatea

Commando Cody vs. The Moon Menace. 8 p.m. Jan. 9. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F. St. Free. @savagecinemaclub on Facebook

Violent J of the Insane Clown Posse. 8 p.m. Jan. 9. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave. $18, all ages. 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com

