You can stay home next year. Here are 10 parties worth leaving the house for this NYE

New Year’s Eve can be one of the more annoying holidays, given the amount of pressure there is to find something fun, coupled with the overwhelming glut of events happening.

It’s enough to make you give up, stay home and just forgo the 2 a.m. Taco Bell run.

For that, there’s the standard television fare (Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has a stacked lineup) and a bunch of marathons. For those looking for an evening out, here are 10 worthwhile events.

Music

RAW, the War tribute band, plays at Fulton 55, headlining an all-covers show that also includes 4Play doing Bruno Mars and DJ Woody Ortega doing a tribute to Zapp. Details: 7:30 p.m. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., $25. 559-412-7400, fulton55.com

Gang’s Back is back, again, with a night of old-school Latin-tinged funk, soul and R&B. The band, which includes the Cruz brothers Richard and Fresno, reunited for the FresYes Fest back in March. But it’s been 25 years since the band played the Rainbow Ballroom, which once served as its home base. Details: 6:30 p.m. Rainbow Ballroom, 1725 Broadway St. $40-$50. 559-264-6404, @rainbowballroom on Facebook

This is the fifth year for EverAfter Reloaded, also known as the Neon Countdown. This is an EDM party (or rave, for the older readers) for those 18 and over headlined by Dj Moonboy. Details: 8 p.m. Marlo’s Club, 468 N. Palm Ave. $15-$40. 18 + www.neoncountdown.com

At the club (or casino)

It’s Casino Royale at Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino. So, get with the theme and pull out the tux or little black dress. There’s live music from HindSite in the Firehouse Lounge and Marie Wilson Band on the casino floor. Plus, party favors and a midnight balloon drop. Details: 8:30 p.m. 711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold. $55. 866-794-6946, chukchansigold.com

Club Imperio bills its New Year Bash as Las Vegas-style with a massive balloon drop (like 4,000 balloons in years past). Perfect for those who want to be in the crowd. The event has pulled 1,000 guests for its past New Year’s eve parties. Details: 9 p.m. Club Imperio Fresno 3950 N. Cedar Ave. $25 before Dec. 31. imperiofresno.com

Food

The Zest California Bistro (inside the Fresno Radisson Hotel on Van Ness) hosts a special New Year’s Eve dinner with appetizers at 6 p.m., a multi-course dinner from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and champagne toast at midnight. Dinner choices include rib-eye steak, swordfish or a roasted winter root vegetable baklava. Details: 6 p.m. 1055 Van Ness Ave. $75, $50 for hotel guests. Reservations required. 559-233-6650

Campagnia is going for a chill vibe. The dinner menu for the night is the restaurant’s norm, plus Chef Floro’s surf and turf special. Music starts at 10 p.m. with DJ Trey. Details: 5-10 p.m. dinner with party after. 1185 E Champlain Dr. 559-433-3300, campagnia.net

Games and laughs

Longtime comedian/promoter Danny Minch brings in the Slice of Comedy series each week. For New Year’s Eve he headlines a show with fellow comics Dave Apkarian, Jenn Felix and more. Details: 9:30 p.m. DiCicco’s 408 Clovis Ave., Clovis. $20. VIP tickets available. 559-299-3711, search event on Facebook

Dave & Busters is splitting its New Year’s Eve celebration into family friendly (starts at 11 a.m.) and adults only (starts at 9 p.m.). The family package is $34.11 per person and includes appetizer buffet, dessert, unlimited soft drinks and unlimited video game play. The 21-plus package is $39.59 per person with a dinner buffet, a $15 power card to use toward games, unlimited video game play and a video ball drop. Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. all ages. 9 p.m. for 21-plus. 212 E River Park Circle. 559-650-5106, daveandbusters.com

No Surrender Laser Tag is offering a New Year’s Family Fun night with unlimited play on the adventure course, laser tag, virtual reality and non-redemption arcade games. There’s also a two-hour food buffet from 8-10 p.m. Details: 8 p.m. 1200 Shaw Ave., Suite 103, Clovis. $45-$160 for a four pack. 559-981-2046, nosurrendertag.com

Meanwhile ...

Here are six other noteworthy events for the week.