LA muralist Sand One will paint two more walls in Fresno Sunday

Los Angeles-based muralist Sand One was in downtown Fresno on Saturday creating art on the exterior wall of Barr Bros. bridal shop.
She said on her Instagram page that she will be at two more locations in Fresno on Sunday before she leaves. At 5:30 p.m., she will announce the first location, which is in downtown Fresno. She invited fans to meet her at 7 p.m. at the second location — El Patio Mexican Restaurant at 522 Olive Avenue.
Sand One says she started painting in 2010 and has been all over California and beyond creating art.
