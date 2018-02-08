'Coming to America' is coming back … as a minor league baseball promo

This story has been updated:
On the list of known Eddie Murphy movies, “Coming to America” probably falls into the category of cult classic.
It’s not his most memorable, but you’ll find fans who can (and will) quote the movie by scene. Real fans have taken it a step further, creating pop-up shops based on the film’s fictional burger joint, McDowell’s.
Which makes the 1988 movie perfect fodder for a Fresno Grizzlies promo night. The team celebrates the film’s 30th anniversary on Thursday, with special uniforms – complete with a lion sash and flag for the fictional nation of Zamunda and official “Coming to Fresno” caps (pre-orders now at the team shop).
The team will also change its name for the night and play as the Zamunda Lions.
February 8, 2018
Because it’s the Grizzlies, there’s a food component, obviously.
One of the first-base concession stands will be transformed into “McDowell’s” for the night, and fans can order the “Big Mick.” So there is no confusion, Fresno’s McDowell’s will have the golden arcs – no golden arches – and its burger buns will have no seeds.
OUR MASCOT WORKS!?!? #ComingToFresno#McDowells#June21pic.twitter.com/ulZoxC4Eja— Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) February 8, 2018
Marketing director Sam Hansen is also teasing a one-night only Hennessy and Kahlua frozen concoction called "Sexual Chocolate," which fans of the film will recognize as the name of the fictional band led by one Randy Watson.
On that note, Fresno's live-karaoke band The Box has this post on its Instragram.
The Grizzlies have been hip to these pop-culture promos for several seasons now.
In 2016, they celebrated the 30th anniversary of “Three Amigos” with awesome mariachi uniforms. They did a similar promo that year for the 20th anniversary of the cult classic “Good Burger.” Kel Mitchell was there for autographs and photos with fans.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Comments