The Latest: Denmark beats Czech Republic 2-1 at Euro 2020

Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, center, with players during a training session ahead of Saturday's Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match against Czech Republic, at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Friday, July 2, 2021. (Dan Mullan/Pool via AP) AP

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg scored a goal each to give Denmark a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic and a spot in the European Championship semifinals.

Denmark has developed into a surprise contender at Euro 2020 after its tournament began with midfielder Christian Eriksen suffering cardiac arrest on the field in the team’s opening game.

Denmark hasn’t gotten this far at a major tournament since winning the European title in 1992.

Delaney scored with a header in the fifth minute and Dolberg made it 2-0 in the 42nd. The Czechs got one back from Patrik Schick in the 49th. It was Schick’s fifth goal of the tournament.

Denmark will play either England or Ukraine in the semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in London.

Many Czechs took a break amid cleanup efforts following a tornado to watch the European Championship quarterfinal match between the Czech Republic and Denmark.

Dozens of local residents and volunteers were sitting mostly on the ground in front of the damaged school in the town of Moravska Nova Ves watching the game on a big screen and drinking beer.

A rare tornado believed to be the most devastating in the Czech Republic’s modern history tore through the country’s southeast last week. Six people were killed and hundreds injured.

The tornado touched down as strong thunderstorms hit the entire country. Seven towns and villages sustained heavy damage.

Stadium security in Baku appeared to confiscate a rainbow flag from two Danish fans ahead of the European Championship quarterfinal match between the Czech Republic and Denmark.

The flag was visible in the Danish fan section during warm-ups before two security personnel moved in and one of them took hold of the flag.

UEFA said Friday that advertising boards from a sponsor using a rainbow motif would not be shown at quarterfinal games in Baku and St. Petersburg.

UEFA said it “requires its sponsors to ensure that their artwork is compliant with local legislation.”

Italy defender Leonardo Spinazzola could miss the rest of the European Championship because of injury.

Spinazzola was taken off the field on a stretcher in the 79th minute of Italy’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over Belgium after pulling up sharply while chasing the ball.

The 28-year-old writes on Instagram “Unfortunately we all know how it went but our blue dream continues and with this great group nothing is impossible.”

Italian media reports that Spinazzola has traveled to Rome for tests.

Italy will next play Spain in the semifinals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London.

The last two quarterfinal matches are on the schedule and the two winners will be heading to London.

Denmark will take on the Czech Republic in the early game in Baku and England will face Ukraine in the late match in Rome.

England played its first four matches at Wembley Stadium and could play in the semifinals and final at its home stadium if the team gets that far.

Spain and Italy both advanced to the semifinals on Friday. They will meet on Tuesday for a spot in the final. The second semifinal match will be on Wednesday.

The final is scheduled for July 11.