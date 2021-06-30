Man sentenced to prison in Idaho park shooting case

A man charged in connection with the Fourth of July shootings at a Coeur d'Alene park two years ago has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Tyler Rambo was sentenced Wednesday for three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, the Coeur d'Alene Press reported. First District Judge Cynthia Meyer said Rambo would be eligible for parole after serving at least five years.

Rambo was also originally charged with attempted second-degree and aggravated assault, but a jury found him not guilty of those charges in a split verdict in March.

Prosecutors said Rambo shot at a man during an altercation during an Independence Day celebration at a city park. Rambo said a group of people ganged up on him during the fight, and that he shot into the air to stop the attack. But prosecutors alleged he actually was trying to shoot one of the people in the altercation in the head.

Coeur d’Alene police said Rambo, who was 18 years old at the time, ran from them after the initial shooting and refused to drop his gun or get on the ground. After police shocked Rambo with a stun gun while his hands were in the air, the gun in his hand went off. Police shot him 14 times in response.

Rambo lost both legs at the hips as a result of the shooting.