Atlanta plays New York after Morton’s strong showing

Atlanta Braves (35-37, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (37-31, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Charlie Morton. Morton threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with 11 strikeouts against New York.

The Mets are 15-13 against opponents from the NL East. New York is hitting a collective batting average of .227 this season, led by Pete Alonso with an average of .250.

The Braves have gone 17-19 against division opponents. Atlanta has slugged .423, good for second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .602 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 3-0. Charlie Morton earned his seventh victory and Dansby Swanson went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Yennsy Diaz took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 11 home runs and is slugging .451.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 37 extra base hits and 45 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .175 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

Braves: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (hip), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jeurys Familia: (hip), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Jonathan Villar: (undisclosed), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (finger), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Guillermo Heredia: (wrist), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).