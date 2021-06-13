Salloi scores in 71st, Sporting KC ties Austin FC 1-1

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza, back, and Austin FC forward Cecilio Dominguez chase the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) AP

Daniel Salloi tied it in the 71st minute and Sporting Kansas City held on for a 1-1 draw with expansion Austin FC on Saturday.

Johnny Russell challenged goalkeeper Brad Stuver for the loose ball from the deflection of Gianluca Busio’s long distance shot. Stuver slid to stop it, but Russell got a foot on it and it rebounded out to Salloi, who smashed it back into the net for Sporting (5-2-2).

Cecilio Domínguez opened the scoring for Austin (2-4-2) in the 26th minute, slotting a right-footed shot from the right edge of the penalty arc through defender Luis Martins’s legs and into the left corner. Zan Kolmanic created the space to assist Domínguez after a give-and-go with Jon Gallagher.