Report planned on Missouri district’s handling of sex abuse

A report is expected next month on a suburban St. Louis school district’s handling of past sexual abuse and misconduct complaints.

Investigators with Kansas City-based Encompass Resolution have reviewed hundreds of pages of documents, including previous investigative files and Facebook posts, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday. The firm will present those findings on June 28 to the Kirkwood School Board.

The investigation using the outside firm was launched after a former teacher, Christopher Stephens, was indicted last September on charges of statutory sodomy, statutory rape and sexual assault.

Allegations of abuse surfaced last year when a woman posted on the Kirkwood High Alumni Facebook page claiming that Stephens sexually abused her when she was a student in the 1990s. After the post, other students came forward and accused at least six former staff members, including teachers and coaches, of sexual abuse, assault or misconduct.

In an initial review presented to the board in January, Encompass Resolution reported that district students said they feared they would not be taken seriously or believed if they reported abuse.