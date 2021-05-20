Warriors host the Grizzlies for play-in game

Memphis Grizzlies (38-34, ninth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Golden State Warriors (39-33, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

San Francisco; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PLAY-IN GAME: Golden State and Memphis square off to decide the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner secures the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Warriors are 25-17 against conference opponents. Golden State is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 113.7 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Grizzlies have gone 19-23 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis has a 19-9 record against opponents below .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is scoring 32 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jonas Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 12.5 rebounds and averages 17.1 points. Dillon Brooks is averaging 18 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 118.6 points, 43.8 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 43.4% shooting.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 113.2 points, 47.4 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 45.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (wrist), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Grizzlies: Sean McDermott: out (foot), Grayson Allen: day to day (abdonminal).