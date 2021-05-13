Entertainment

Colorado Rapids host the Houston Dynamo in conference play

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Houston Dynamo (2-1-2) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-1-1)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -117, Houston +266, Draw +296; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo visit the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference action.

The Rapids finished 8-6-4 overall and 3-1-3 at home in the 2020 season. Colorado scored 32 goals a season ago and recorded 24 assists.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall during the 2020 season while going 1-7-5 on the road. Houston averaged 1.3 goals on 4.8 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Steven Beitashour (injured), Braian Galvan (injured).

Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured).

