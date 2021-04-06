Phoenix plays Utah, seeks 6th straight home win

Utah Jazz (38-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (35-14, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Utah trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Suns are 21-8 in conference play. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference shooting 37.9% from deep, led by Mikal Bridges shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

The Jazz are 16-7 against conference opponents. Utah is 18-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Jazz 106-95 in their last matchup on Dec. 31. Devin Booker led Phoenix with 25 points, and Donovan Mitchell paced Utah scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is shooting 49.8% and averaging 25.9 points. Jae Crowder is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 25.4 points and grabbing 4.4 rebounds. Rudy Gobert is averaging 12.3 rebounds and 15.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 116.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points on 44.3% shooting.

Jazz: 9-1, averaging 117.4 points, 49.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, seven steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.9 points on 42.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Frank Kaminsky: out (health and safety protocols), Abdel Nader: out (knee).

Jazz: Elijah Hughes: out (illness), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Juwan Morgan: out (calf).