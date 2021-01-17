New York plays division rival Boston

Boston Bruins (1-0-1, fourth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (1-1-0, sixth in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston faces New York in a matchup of East Division teams.

New York finished 35-23-10 overall and 11-7-4 in division games a season ago. Goalies for the Islanders compiled a .911 save percentage while allowing 2.7 goals on 31.1 shots per game last season.

Boston finished 44-14-12 overall and 14-6-3 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Bruins scored 227 total goals last season while collecting 384 assists.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Islanders: Semyon Varlamov: day to day (throat).

Bruins: Craig Smith: out (lower body), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).